KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge lowered the bond Wednesday for a Bullhead City woman charged with the January 2018 murder of two people.
Robin Denise Reid, 51, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping for her part in the January 2018 kidnapping, torture and murders of Mona Carter, 51, and Daryl Ward, 22, both of Bullhead City.
Reid’s attorney, Ken Sheffield, asked the judge to lower her
$7.5 million bond, arguing that it was not an appropriate bond especially when the bond for her codefendant, Francisco Javier Romero Jr., had been $5 million.
Sheffield argued that there was no physical evidence of Reid’s involvement in Carter or Ward’s kidnapping and murder. He also spoke of contradictory statements made by Romero and Reid’s daughter and codefendant Lamya Lynn Bencheqroun.
The defense attorney said his client didn’t call police at the time of the kidnappings and murders because she was threatened harm if she did. Sheffield also said the victims’ family threatened Reid at the jail.
Sheffield filed a motion to impeach codefendants Romero, Lucas Wayne Shankles and Jose Eduardo Vizcara from testifying at Reid’s trial.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jaimye Ashley said it was bold for Sheffield to call the witnesses liars and also bold by saying that the witnesses threatened Reid or her family without proof. The prosecutor said Bencheqroun wrote jail correspondence pointing out Reid’s involvement in the crimes.
Ashley said that Reid was a flight risk because of the strong case of Reid’s involvement in the kidnappings and murders.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho took in account the seriousness of the charges, the victim’s input and there was evidence that Reid lured Carter to the home. The judge lowered Reid’s bond to
$2 million.
Camacho didn’t rule on Sheffield’s motion to impeach the codefendants testimony. Reid’s two-week murder trial is set to begin May 18 and a pretrial hearing is set for April 23.
Bencheqroun, 28, pleaded guilty in February to first-degree murder. She will be sentenced May 14 to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for the murder charge and between seven and 21 years for the kidnapping charge.
Shankles, Vizcara and Romero already took plea deals. Romero was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years, Vizcara was sentenced to 24 years and Shankles was sentenced to 121/2 years in prison.
On Jan. 10, 2018, the five defendants allegedly tortured Ward and Carter at a Bullhead City house then drove them at gunpoint into the desert off El Rodeo Road in Fort Mohave. Bencheqroun allegedly shot Ward, who tried to escape from the vehicle only to be shot several more times, while Romero reportedly shot Carter.
