KINGMAN — A judge on Thursday lowered the bond for a Fort Mohave man charged with 18 felony counts accusing him of hacking a girl’s computer and possessing child pornography.
Cameron Charles Brush, 18, is charged in a newer case with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Brush also is charged in an earlier case with two counts of sexual extortion, two counts of computer tampering, sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Those incidents allegedly occurred between last April and Aug. 19.
Brush’s attorney, Robin Puchek, asked the judge to lower Brush’s $1 million bond in the newer case. Brush is being held on a $100,000 bond in the earlier case. Puchek asked to set a $100,000 bond for both cases.
Puchek cited his client’s age, since he was 17 at the time of the alleged crimes. Puchek also argued that Brush is charged with only a fraction of the more than 4,000 images of child porn found on his computer. Puchek also said Brush has family support and ties to the community.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho said that Brush faces a minimum of 10 years in prison for each count if he is convicted of the 10 sexual exploitation charges. However, the judge reduced the bond in the newer case to $100,000.
A settlement conference is set for March 10 before Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. The judge in a settlement conference describes details of a plea offer and the prison sentences if the defendant is convicted of all charges at trial.
Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation Aug. 19 after a report made by a 17-year-old girl who said her social media account had been hacked and that the hacker removed inappropriate photos from her account, according to the sheriff’s office.
The hacker told the girl her photos would be released publicly unless she gave him access to other photos and videos. Detectives traced the internet protocol addresses to two computers where Brush lived.
The 10 newer charges stem from Brush’s arrest Sept. 12, when his cell phone and computers were seized. Forensic examination of the electronic devices later revealed multiple images of child pornography. Brush allegedly hacked into numerous other social media accounts of juveniles and possessed photos of about 50 people, MCSO reported.
