KINGMAN — A guilty plea for a Texas man who tried to escape from custody at the Superior Court was postponed Monday for two months.
Sideon Johnson, 22, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, escape and resisting arrest. He also is charged with the transportation of marijuana for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia, which allegedly occurred in Kingman.
Johnson’s attorney, Elvin Grundy, asked to postpone the change of plea hearing because he still is waiting for new evidence, which possibly could help negotiate a more lenient plea offer.
After Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho postponed the hearing to Aug. 4, Grundy argued a motion to lower his client’s bond or to release him on his own recognizance. Grundy argued that Johnson was not a flight risk and would be taking care of his grandmother, who is battling cancer.
However, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Amanda Claerhout and Superior Court Security Officer Mike Hobbs opposed lowering the bond. Hobbs, one of the three victims in the assault charges, told the judge Johnson tried to flee the courthouse.
Camacho refused to release Johnson on his own recognizance but did set one bond of $15,000 for both cases. Johnson was being held on two bonds for the two cases. The judge took into account a 2019 robbery case out of Texas.
Johnson was in another judge’s courtroom Oct. 9 for a bond reduction hearing on the drug charges when he asked to make a phone call. Granted the request, the judge left the bench and Johnson allegedly tried to escape through the double doors.
Johnson tried to push past a detention officer and a court security officer as he bolted out of the courtroom. The security officer, a probation officer and a constable finally tackled him to the ground and arrested him.
Johnson allegedly bit the detention officer’s arm while the probation officer suffered injuries to her arm and knuckles.
