BULLHEAD CITY — The holiday season officially arrives in Bullhead City today with the annual Boombox Parade, conducted by the Colorado River Women’s Council.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. with the route starting on Hancock Drive at the intersection of River Gardens Drive. The parade will travel east on Hancock to Trane Road, then south on Trane to Alona’s Way in the Bullhead City Administration Complex, culminating at Gary Keith Civic Center Park.
Streets in the route will be closed to traffic during the parade and will reopen once all parade units have cleared the area.
Lin Clark will serve as the Boom Master for the 21st annual Spirit of Giving Boombox Parade. There will be dozens of entries — businesses, civic groups, families — competing for prizes with a theme of “Christmas Around the World.”
Mohave Electric Cooperative and Perkins Restaurant and Bakery are the major sponsors for the parade.
Following the parade, Mickey’s Winter Festival will begin in the Riverview Mall parking lot. The festival will run until 10 p.m. and will return Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be vendors and crafts both days and tonight there will be free hot dogs, cookies and cocoa while supplies last, and a visit by Santa Claus. Other activities are planned for all ages. Admission is free.
Anderson Auto Group is the major sponsor of the Mickey’s Winter Festival, with assistance from Suddenlink.
Also on Saturday, the Mohave Valley Daily News is offering its annual free Pictures with Santa opportunity at the newspaper office, 2435 Miracle Mile, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All photos will be published in the Christmas editions of the Mohave Valley Daily News, the Laughlin Nevada Times and the Needles Desert Star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.