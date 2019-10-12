MOHAVE VALLEY — Boundary Cone Road, a major roadway between Highway 95 in Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley to Oatman, Topock and Golden Shores, reopened for through traffic late Thursday afternoon.
The Mohave County Roads Department reopened the road at 4 p.m. Thursday. It had been closed from Highway 95 to Mountain View Road since 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 after a violent storm flooded sections of the road, knocked down utility poles and caused water damage to other utility facilities.
Electric lines, cable lines, sewer pipes and telephone lines were damaged by the storm that brought heavy rain, high winds and hail to the area. Repairs to the roadway could not be completed until the utility companies had completed their own repairs.
