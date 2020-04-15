KINGMAN — A 51⁄2-year prison term was ordered Monday for a Fort Mohave woman who crippled a man in a hit-and-run drunk driving accident.
Genevieve Bowen, 56, was sentenced by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
Bowen was convicted at trial on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, and on one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious physical injury. Authorities said a vehicle driven by Bowen swerved before striking a pedestrian near a gravel pit in the vicinity of the 500 block of Aztec Road in July of 2018.
“It was an accident. I never saw him,” Bowen said from jail through a video link to the court. “I didn’t know I hit him and I’m ashamed of that.”
The defendant’s husband, Doug Bowen, told the court that the 42-year-old man who was struck had been walking in the roadway. The former Marine, who played college football at the University of Hawaii, begged Carlisle for leniency.
“I’ve never asked my government for anything,” Doug Bowen said. “That’s my world sitting in that orange jumpsuit.”
The court was asked to consider that Bowen had her view obstructed by sunlight and that she thought she struck a tire.
Defense attorney Chris Rasmussen said it was a mix of confusion, fear and panic that saw Bowen drive away from the scene of the accident.
“She was scared and shocked,” he said.
Carlisle said the amount of blood on Bowen’s windshield should have convinced her that she had struck something other than a tire. He also said that Bowen made conscious decisions to drink and drive no matter the dynamics of the vehicle-pedestrian collision.
“It doesn’t seem like she’s taking responsibility,” said prosecutor Jaimye Ashley. “She has absolutely no remorse.”
Ashley told the court that the victim, a 6-foot-8 man, suffered permanent brain damage in the accident. She said he uses a wheelchair and sometimes “crab crawls” around his house because he cannot stand.
