LAUGHLIN — Most of the bowling lanes at the Riverside Resort, Hotel & Casino on Sunday were filled as about 120 bowlers participated in a fundraiser to help a local animal welfare organization.
Programs offered by Saving Animals In Need Together will be better funded through Bowling for Pets, which allowed bowlers to pay $20 each to play no-tap or nine-pin, and to try their luck in a raffle and 50-50.
Prizes included $300 in free (human) dental care from Dr. Rob Sturms, several themed gift baskets and other donated items.
Proceeds will be used for SAINT’s programs such as adoption, fostering, spay and neutering cost reduction, and emergency medical care assistance.
“It’s bowling for a very worthwhile charity,” said Rich Frederick of Bullhead City. He has participated in several of these SAINT bowling events. He was with family and friends at the Riverside Lanes for Sunday’s event.
On the other side of the bowling alley was Mary Jo Sheridan of Fort Mohave. She was watching her husband, Bob Sheridan, bowl.
Even though her beloved Maltese, Lizzie, died three years ago the memory of her dog continues to leave “paw prints on my heart,” she said.
The Sheridans also love dogs and are happy to help SAINT.
While events such as Bowling for Pets help pay for these programs, donations of money are needed year-round to support the organization’s programs.
Having a pet can greatly enhance the lives of people and the animal, said Donna Doyel, SAINT’s director and vice president. People can benefit by decreasing stress, anxiety and depression.
Matching people with animals is an important function of SAINT.
Having a dog or cat to think about and interact with can help someone who has lost a loved one, such as a widow or widower. Pets can provide calm and comfort to children.
“It’s a huge population that’s underserved,” Doyel said. “Pets will change your life. it’s a win-win situation.”
Go to bhcsaint.org to donate or learn more.
