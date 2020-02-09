LAUGHLIN — Saving Animals in Need Together held its Bowling for Pets fundraiser Sunday at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort and Casino.
Though there weren’t as many bowlers in this event, the number of spectators was large.
Even people staying at the Riverside purchase raffle tickets for SAINT, which does gift raffles and a 50-50 during the twice-a-year tournament: No-tap, nine pins and up to four players on a team.
Some passersby stick around to watch the bowling and occasionally join in themselves, said Louwanne Taliani, SAINT’s secretary.
Among the spectators were Josh and Kathleen Tooley, who watched their daughter, Lisette Tooley, 15, create a picture of a cat.
Lisette also has created a mural for the group to use when it has drawings.
“We’ve always done things for animals,” said Josh Tooley.
The family has been supplying gift baskets for SAINT fundraisers since they adopted “Kitt” the cat from SAINT seven years ago.
“We’ve been doing baskets for them ever since,” Josh Tooley said.
While the bowling tournament can be fun, SAINT’s Wag & Wine is the couple’s favorite.
The couple didn’t come into their relationship with pets. They were together for only a short time when they received their first, however.
“We got a cat,” Josh Tooley said. “It came through our doogie door.”
Also watching the bowling was Terry Constantino. She would make fists and thrust her arms up into the air when someone threw well.
“I forgot my pom-poms,” she joked.
Constantino has been a supporter of SAINT for many years and has kept an eye out for loose dogs that might be in need of water, food and any other assistance.
“SAINT is one of the best nonprofits,” Constantino said. “Everyone involved is about the animals first.”
A portion of all bowling proceeds benefiting SAINT’s Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Program and the Saving Lives Adoption Program. For details about the organization or to donate, go to https://bhcsaint.org.
