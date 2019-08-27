BULLHEAD CITY — A T-bone accident at Marina Boulevard and Highway 95 sent an injured child off in a Bullhead City Fire Department ambulance on Tuesday.
At around noon, a silver Kia SUV and a blue Saturn sedan collided in the intersection with one heading west and the other heading north. The Kia appeared to have struck the Saturn broadside, taking the entire passenger doorskin and half the front fender off the coupe and smashing in the front of the Kia.
Bullhead City police and fire department personnel were on scene within minutes. The Saturn coupe was able to pull into the Walgreens parking lot just north of the intersection, and the silver Kia made its way through the intersection to the west side of Highway 95, where BHCFD paramedics were seen examining a young boy who was in the backseat of the Kia. He was taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center with unspecified injuries; he was able to walk to the ambulance.
No one else appeared to be injured.
