BULLHEAD CITY — The Boy Scouts of America are collecting food to help neighbors in need.
The Boy Scouts of America Las Vegas Area Council will conduct a Scouting For Food collection drive Thursday to benefit The Salvation Army in Bullhead City and the Colorado River Food Bank in Laughlin.
The Salvation Army drive will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the corps’ community center, 1461 Palma Road in Bullhead City. The Laughlin drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, 1585 S. Casino Drive.
“During these trying times, we understand that The Salvation Army is running out of food to distribute to families in need,” said Patrick Ballinger, South Field Director, Boys Scouts of America, Las Vegas Area Council. “We appreciate the opportunity to continue our long-standing partnership, especially in these difficult times.”
At both locations, people are encouraged to drive through to make “no touch” donations of non-perishable food such as canned meats, vegetables and fruit; peanut butter and jelly; pastas; jarred or canned sauce; boxed ready-to-cook meals, and other food items.
“What the Boy Scouts are doing is an amazing example of community in action,” said Maj. Kris Suarez, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army Bullhead City. “Love is kind, and the Boy Scouts have shown that kindness throughout their history. We are extremely grateful for their support.”
Monetary donations also can be made at salarmy.us/ScoutingForFood or by texting ScoutingForFood to 51555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.