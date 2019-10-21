BULLHEAD CITY — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado river hosted its third annual Halloween Bash on Saturday.
This edition was the biggest one yet, according to staff on site. The line stretched from the edge of the parking lot all the way into the Boys & Girls Clubs offices off Highland and Hancock Road in Bullhead City. Hundreds of children came out in their Halloween costumes to play games, dance, meet friends and, of course, get candy.
There were about 20 booths — manned by representatives of local businesses and organizations — set up to hand out goodies.
Multiple rooms were set up as haunted house rooms, dance rooms and even a fortune teller room.
Games included bowling toilet rolls with pumpkins, a corhole toss and picking Frankenstein’s nose for candy booth.
