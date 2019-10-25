FORT MOHAVE — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River is moving closer to realizing its plan of bringing a club campus to Fort Mohave.
The club, working with the BHHS Legacy Foundation, the Arizona Lottery and Fiesta Bowl Charities, is ready to embark on Phase One of the project.
Phase One is acquisition of a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse, parking lot and playground. Phase Two will include a gymnasium, similar to club gymnasium the Bullhead City facility.
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River officials long have sought a permanent space for a Fort Mohave clubhouse to serve as a more convenient location for children who live in Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley and other areas south of Bullhead City.
“Each school has a different schedule with varying school breaks, which are challenging for working parents,” said Donna Hill, director of administration for the club. “Our goal is to be open and provide a safe, fun and educational space for kids during out-of-school hours.”
The club began searching for building options several months ago. After searching through available vacant buildings, the club opted for new construction on a plot of land with room to expand.
“We are truly over the moon with excitement as we embark on this project,” said Autumn Boyle-Robinson, CEO of the local club. “The community of Fort Mohave has been so supportive and patient, and now it’s time to build a beautiful clubhouse for the kids. There is still a lot of work to do before we can break ground, but seeing the drawings and getting into the details of planning is exciting.”
Even with grant support from the Legacy Foundation, the Lottery and Fiesta Bowl Charities, the club will need local investment and support from the community. Tax deductible donations can be mailed to BGCCR, 2250 Highland Road, in Bullhead City.
This winter, the club plans to open a second location of its successful thrift store, at 4705 Highway 95 in the Smith’s plaza in Fort Mohave. The 5,000-square-foot store will be open seven days a week and all proceeds will support after-school and summer programs for local children.
The Thrift Store on Hancock has been a wonderful blessing for the club, Boyle-Robinson said. It provides a steady income to help with operating costs, provides volunteer opportunities for the teens and community members, helps to keep items out of the landfill, provides an affordable place to shop, and all the monies stay local.
“Shop Local, Donate Local, Support Local” is the motto for the Club’s Thrift Stores.
Community members interested in volunteering at the Thrift Store can contact Hill at 928-763-1411.
