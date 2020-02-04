FORT MOHAVE — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River will open its second thrift store Thursday in Fort Mohave.
The 5,000-square-foot store is at 4705 Highway 95 in Fort Mohave, next door to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts. The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting with the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce will take place Thursday at 8:30 a.m.
The first 50 customers will receive a coupon for $10 off their purchase.
This location will carry clothing, furniture, housewares, books, toys and everything in between. The club has operated a thrift store in Bullhead City for several years and the success of that store, along with the mission to build a permanent clubhouse in Fort Mohave, helped push this project forward.
Funds from the Boys & Girls Club thrift stores stay local and support programs for local children.
“When you shop or donate at one of our thrift stores, your purchases provide sports equipment, art supplies and a positive, safe space for local kids,” said Autumn Boyle-Robinson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River. “Our club thrift stores strive to provide the community with a place to shop for well-priced, quality items, in addition all of the proceeds stay local and support our local community. It is a win-win.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River thrift stores are looking for volunteers to join the thrift store family. The stores operate with a team of volunteers and a small team of employees who work in tandem to keep the flow of donations moving from the back room to the sales floor.
The Bullhead location is at 967 Hancock Road next door to Tractor Supply, the Fort Mohave store is in the Smith’s shopping center. Both locations are open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Donations can be dropped off at either location, or if you need furniture picked up, call Donna at 928-763-1411.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most to realize their full potential as productive caring and responsible citizens. The clubs provide after-school programs and summer day camp to over 1,600 youth annually.
