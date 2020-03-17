BULLHEAD CITY — In response to recent guidance regarding COVID-19, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River are suspending club programs for school-aged club members at all locations, effective Thursday
“We will reopen when the schools open,” the club said in a news release Tuesday. “At this time we are also suspending all use of our facilities by outside groups.
“During the suspension of services, our staff will have various opportunities to report to work to deep clean and disinfect facilities and vehicles and to receive training. The leadership team will also be available to communicate with parents and community partners.”
The announcement comes at a time when many families are scrambling for child care options with the indefinite closure of area schools.
“We understand the significant stress created for the parents of our school-aged club members due to this decision and we can assure you that this decision was not made lightly,” the release said. “This is a rapidly changing situation. We will continue to monitor guidance from the appropriate sources and provide updates on social media and our website as circumstances evolve.” Location-specific information will be updated regularly on the Facebook page for each club.
“As always, the safety and well-being of our club members, staff and volunteers is our highest priority. Your questions and concerns are welcomed and may be directed to club leaders or our executive team any time. We appreciate the community’s support of our local children and will work to do what is best for our community.”
Additional information, enrollment and updates can be found on the club’s website, www.Clubriver.org.
