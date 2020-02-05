BULLHEAD CITY — Mayor Tom Brady has been visiting the Arizona State Capitol this week. He spoke Tuesday to the House Commerce Committee against HB 2499, a proposal that would affect eminent domain proceedings in the state.
The end of a draft of the bill states: “If a municipality exercises the right of eminent domain, the municipality shall assume all existing assets and contractual liabilities associated with the transfer.”
“We take issue with the last paragraph,” Brady told the committee members.
Brady was among those against the proposal, which would modify Arizona Revised Statutes Section 9-511, relating to eminent domain. He said the addition to that section of state law is unnecessary.
“A court or jury decides what’s right, what’s fair, and what is just compensation,” he said.
The proposed change doesn’t allow for transfer of unusable assets, for example, Brady pointed out.
In November, Bullhead City voters approved Proposition 415 — which allows city government to acquire EPCOR’s local assets. That process might be achieved through negotiation with the utility provider or by eminent domain in court.
Robert Wingo, the city attorney for Surprise, Arizona, also spoke on behalf of another HB 2499 opponent, the League of Arizona Cities and Towns. Wingo said the current draft of HB 2499 lacks scope, “will create conflicts” and “is a solution seeking a problem.”
Third parties “have adequate remedies,” Wingo said.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, is the committee chair. He also filed one of two complaints with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office about some actions taken by Bullhead City during last year’s Proposition 415 campaign.
The city denies allegations by Weninger and an EPCOR-funded political action committee, Taxpayers Against City Takeover, that the city engaged in unlawful electioneering.
Weninger said third parties that have agreements with an entity being taken over by a municipality as a result of eminent domain deserve protection from a local government trying to void that contract.
During back and forth discussion between Weninger and Brady that included a scenario in which Bullhead City signed a contract with a lodging business for construction of a hotel there and a Chandler condemnation, Weninger said to Brady: ”Nobody is forcing a municipality to forcibly take a company ... (If) contracts are in place, you should absolutely have to honor them.”
Weninger also used to sit on the Chandler City Council.
Government usually has an edge over many private businesses because the ability to practice eminent domain is “an awesome power,” Weninger noted. “It’s not too much to ask that (municipalities) fulfill the contract.”
Weninger also said during the meeting that if a business tried to break a contract in a similar fashion, “we’d be hanging them out to dry.”
That comment came not long after Wingo explained to the committee that Surprise wants to exclude a third-party contract in an eminent domain situation still being decided.
It’s wrong “to blindly assume a municipality will assume all obligations under contract,” Wingo said.
One big reason why is that it’s “very likely” the party being acquired didn’t put the contract out to a public bid and procurement process. That means it could include terms with which a local government couldn’t conform.
Weninger also stressed that the Arizona State Legislature is the “stop-gap” for city-owned utilities because the Arizona Corporation Commission deals with non-government utility providers.
The Home Builders Association of Central Arizona, which supports HB 2499, represents the third party in such situations, said Spencer Kamps, the organization’s vice president of legal affairs.
Awaiting resolution in court can be a problem for the businesses he represents because “time is money.”
While HB 2499 was approved by committee members by a vote of 6-2, one member, Rep. Leo Biasiucci, District 5 Republican, simply provided a “present” vote — basically an abstention.
District 5 includes all of LaPaz County and most of Mohave County, including Bullhead City.
Committee members Rep. Denise Epstein, D-District 18, which includes Mesa and some surrounding areas, and Rep. Kelli Butler, D-District 28, which includes Scottsdale, both opposed the bill.
Each expressed concerns about the added sentence being too broad and agreed with Brady’s assertion that existing state law seems to be effective.
Unless the parties can come to an agreement through some form of negotiation, said Epstein, “this is something where I want the courts to figure it out.”
Brady explained to the committee that Bullhead City should be starting with a civil process to acquire EPCOR’s local assets in about a month.
Bullhead City council members will consider and possibly decide how to proceed with the acquisition when they meet on Feb. 18.
Weninger agreed that further work on the bill is needed to allay concerns about its broadly worded final sentence. But he said the best place for that work to occur would be when the bill reaches the floor.
Brady said after the committee meeting that the outcome was disappointing. However, he stressed, the bill likely wouldn’t be applicable to Bullhead City and its acquisition of EPCOR’s local assets because it’s not retroactive.
What’s concerning about it is that EPCOR could use it “to muddy the waters” down the road if the bill becomes part of state law before the acquisition is complete, Brady added.
The bill’s next scheduled stop is with the House Rules Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.