BULLHEAD CITY — The fishermen may not be too fond of the Tri-state’s recent weather, but apparently the trout don’t mind.
So that, of course, means that anglers braving the cold, the rain and the wind are catching some trout.
“The weather is rough but the fishing is great — well, for trout, anyway,” said Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
And maybe on occasional striper.
“This time of year, we do get some of the larger stripers cruising our waterways,” Braun said. “The area near the Laughlin Bridge, up or down the Colorado River below Davis Dam, can and has produced some great striped bass catches. This is a supper time for shore fishing, both for stripers and our rainbow trout that are planted weekly.
“It’s the trout that are stocked from the federal hatchery at Willow Beach. The trout that are raised there are for sport and all anglers are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy this great outdoor activity.”
Charley Blue did.
“Charley was able to land his limit of rainbow trout at Rotary Park,” Braun said. “While fishing from the shore and using power bait, Charley landed five trout. He said he had to experiment a bit to find what was working.
“His fishing method was a short leader, small weight, No. 2 split shot and a No. 12 hook and a light twitch along the bottom that seemed to attract the trout this time. This goes to show you that you might have to change your style a bit to get the bite going on. If your bait is not working, try your favorite spinner.”
Braun said reports of fishing at other locations have been rather slow.
“Not much word from up on Lake Mohave, but I am sure when we get a break in the weather, the lake should be picking up,” he said. “Topock Marsh is a go-to place for catfish this time of year. The water levels are low, but there are fish to be had.
“The wildlife refuge is a great place four our waterfowl season, so hunters out there, please stop in so we can share your story and waterfowl — ducks, geese.”
To contact Braun, visit Riviera Marina at 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call him at 928-763-8550.
