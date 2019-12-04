Florida Republican: ‘We should hang’ treasonous Democrats
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Local and national GOP leaders distanced themselves Wednesday from a Florida congressional candidate who sent a fundraising letter stating that “anti-American radical Democrats” should be hung for treason.
George Buck, one of six Republican primary candidates for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, referred to several Democrats but in particular to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota. Omar was born in Somalia and came to the U.S. as a child.
In the recent letter to potential donors, he said that “we should hang” Omar and other “traitors” for “abusing our system to destroy our country.” He mentioned “tinfoil hat accusations” against President Donald Trump, but didn’t elaborate.
“For all their false, tinfoil-hat accusations of President Trump, the Democrats have foreign assets among their most outspoken leadership!” the letter read. “We should hang these traitors where they stand. I have no tolerance for those who are abusing our system to destroy our country.”
Todd Jennings, chairman of Republicans in Pinellas County, linked via Facebook to a Tampa Bay Times report on the letter, and wrote: “There is no room for this kind of rhetoric in either political party. No one should ever condone a candidate’s call for violence.”
668,000 will lose food stamp benefits under new federal work rules
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Americans who rely on the federal food stamp program will lose their benefits under a new Trump administration rule that will tighten work requirements for recipients.
The move by the administration is the latest in its attempt to scale back the social safety net for low-income Americans. It is the first of three proposed rules targeting the Supplemental Nutrition Program, known as SNAP, to be finalized. The program feeds more than 36 million people.
The plan, announced Wednesday, will limit states from exempting work-eligible adults from having to maintain steady employment in order to receive benefits.
The Agriculture Department estimates the change would save roughly $5.5 billion over five years and cut benefits for roughly 688,000 SNAP recipients. That’s down from its original estimate that 750,000 people would lose benefits.
Random House to publish
Trump impeachment report
NEW YORK (AP) — A leading publisher will release a book edition next week of the House Intelligence Committee’s findings on President Donald Trump.
Random House told The Associated Press on Wednesday that “The Impeachment Report: The House Intelligence Committee’s Report On Its Investigation into Donald Trump and Ukraine” will come out Dec. 10 as an audio download, Dec. 13 as an e-book and Dec. 17 as a paperback.
Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham is contributing a foreword to the 300-page report, which alleges that Trump pressured Ukraine to announce it would investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. The committee found that Trump tried to “use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election.”
Hope on Wall Street amid nearing close to U.S. trade deal with China
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed broadly higher Wednesday amid renewed hopes on Wall Street that a U.S. trade deal with China may be nearing, despite tough recent talk from President Donald Trump.
The gains snapped a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500, though the benchmark index remains on track for a weekly decline.
The S&P 500 rose 19.56 points, or 0.6%, to 3,112.76. Despite recovering some losses, the index is still down 0.9% for the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 146.97 points, or 0.5%, to 27,649.78. The Nasdaq composite gained 46.03 points, or 0.5%, to 8,566.67. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 11.27 points, or 0.7%, to 1,613.90.
