‘Miss us?’ Twitter hit with outage
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — “Miss us?” Twitter tweeted from its official account as the Great Twitter Outage wound down.
People did, apparently.
For nearly an hour Thursday, the service used to keep up with everything and nothing appeared inaccessible for people around the world, regardless of celebrity status or follower count. They reloaded and reloaded. Some turned to Instagram, Facebook and even LinkedIn to express outrage over the outage.
But it was just not the same.
Then, shortly before 1 p.m., it was back for many. Twitter posted an explanation on its status page blaming an “internal configuration change” that it was fixing.
The model Chrissy Teigen phrased the collective sigh in all caps, tweeting “OH THANK GOD.” Earlier, she turned to Instagram to post what looked very much like a tweet: “TWITTER IS DOWN I DON’T KNOW WHERE ELSE TO SAY THIS AHHHHHH.” How serious she was is in the eyes of the beholder.
Hospital fires 23 workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio hospital system where excessive painkiller doses were given to dozens of patients who died fired 23 nurses, pharmacists and managers Thursday and said it is changing leadership, a sign that professional fallout from the scandal has expanded far beyond the intensive care doctor accused of ordering the drugs.
The announcement by the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System comes five weeks after that doctor, William Husel, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 of the deaths, marking one of the biggest cases of its kind against an American health care professional.
The newly fired employees include five physician, nursing and pharmacy management team members, President and CEO Ed Lamb said in a statement.
Mount Carmel said the other 18 fired were among the nurses and pharmacists who had been on administrative leave during its internal review.
Coast Guard seizes drugs
CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded tons of cocaine and marijuana seized from boats and even a semi-submarine in the Pacific.
Vice President Mike Pence was on hand Thursday as 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana were taken off the cutter Munro at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado.
The Coast Guard said the drugs have an estimated street value of $569 million.
The drugs were seized in 14 operations since May in international waters off Mexico and Central and South America. Fifty-five smuggling suspects were taken into custody.
The agency released dramatic video of armed crew members boarding a semi-submersible racing through the waves off of South America last month. Photos also were released of the Coast Guard sinking drug boats.
Turbulence injures dozens on flight
HONOLULU (AP) — Intense turbulence struck an Air Canada flight to Australia on Thursday and sent unbuckled passengers flying into the ceiling, forcing the plane to land in Hawaii.
The flight from Vancouver to Sydney encountered “un-forecasted and sudden turbulence,” about two hours past Hawaii when the plane diverted to Honolulu, Air Canada spokeswoman Angela Mah said.
“The plane just dropped,” passenger Stephanie Beam told The Associated Press. “When we hit turbulence, I woke up and looked over to make sure my kids were buckled. The next thing I knew there’s just literally bodies on the ceiling of the plane.”
Of the 37 passengers and flight crew members injured, nine had serious injuries, emergency responders said. Thirty people were taken to hospitals.
Former astronaut helps break record
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A former astronaut landed back at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Thursday after helping to shatter a pair of records for a round-the-world airplane flight over the North and South poles.
Terry Virts was part of the team whose 46-hour, 39-minute and 38-second polar circumnavigation flight ended where it began. They set the duration and speed records in a Qatar Executive Gulfstream G650ER aircraft. Their average speed was 535 mph.
Dubbed “One More Orbit,” the flight paid homage to next week’s 50th anniversary of humanity’s first moon landing.
Virts’ former space station crewmate, Russian Gennady Padalka, was on the first two legs of the flight. Padalka, the world’s space champ with 879 days in orbit, left during a fueling stop. Virts said in a tweet that the three stops were “NASCAR pit-stop intense.” Each stop lasted less than an hour.
The plane departed from the former space shuttle landing strip Tuesday at 9:32 a.m. — the same liftoff time as Apollo 11’s Saturn V rocket on July 16, 1969. It crossed over the North Pole, stopped in Kazakhstan and then Mauritius, crossed above the South Pole, stopped in Chile, and then returned to Florida.
The speed record, as recognized by the World Air Sports Federation, was last set in 2008. That was 511 mph. The “One More Orbit” crew also set a Guinness World Record for flight duration, last set in 1977 in San Francisco at 54 hours. Representatives for both organizations were present for Thursday’s landing.
Traffic stop nets unexpected haul
GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say they found a rattlesnake, a canister of radioactive powdered uranium and an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey during a traffic stop of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
The traffic stop happened June 26 in Guthrie, about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City. Guthrie police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs told Oklahoma City TV station KFOR that police don’t know why the uranium was in the vehicle or how it was obtained, though uranium ore can be bought on Amazon.
Gibbs said police also found a gun in the console and a terrarium in the backseat containing a pet Timber rattlesnake.
Gibbs said the driver, Stephen Jennings, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, transporting an open container of liquor and driving with a suspended license.
Jennings remains jailed in Logan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.