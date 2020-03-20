Olympic flame lands in Japan as doubts grow over Tokyo Games
MATSUSHIMA AIR BASE, Japan (AP) — The Olympic flame arrived in Japan today from Greece in a scaled-down ceremony at an air base in northern Japan.
The flame, carried in a burning canister, touched down amid growing doubts if the Tokyo Games can open as scheduled on July 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers and the International Olympic Committee said it will, but postponement or cancellation is viewed increasingly as a possible option.
The flame reached Japan aboard a white aircraft painted with the inscription “Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay” along its side. It was greeted on the tarmac by a small contingent of organizing committee officials.
Two of Japan’s most famous Olympians — three-time wrestling gold medalist Saori Yoshida and three-time judo gold medalist Tadahiro Nomura — received the flame for the lighting ceremony.
The flame will stay in northern Japan for almost a week until the torch relay begins officially on March 26 from Fukushima prefecture.
This is the northeastern part of Japan, located about 150 miles from Tokyo, that was devastated by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and meltdown of three nuclear reactors that has left many still living in temporary quarters.
Getting the flame to Japan represents a small victory for the IOC and local organizers, who maintain the Olympics will open on schedule followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 25.
Europeans sing health workers’ praises nightly from windows
PARIS (AP) — At a time of isolation, people in many European cities hit hard by the new coronavirus are taking at least a minute each night to come together in gratitude.
They stand at open windows or on balconies in Rome, Madrid, Paris, Athens and Amsterdam, singing, cheering and applauding even though they know their intended audience is too busy to listen.
The adulation is for the doctors, nurses and other health care workers putting themselves at risk on the front lines of the pandemic that is forcing most residents to stay home. A 52-year-old nurse on Thursday became the first medical professional in Spain to die of COVID-19.
In Italy, where the number of virus-related deaths surpassed those in China. Italian broadcasters regularly feature exhausted doctors and nurses begging people to stay home and expressing a sense of abandonment over inadequate protective gear.
U.S.-Canada border to close late
tonight to non-essential trips
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government said Thursday the Canada-U.S. border will be closed to all non-essential travel in both directions on tonight.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said it will take “weeks to months” for social-distancing measures in his country to be lifted amid the pandemic.
Both the U.S. and Canada have been in talks in recent days to negotiate a mutual halt to tourism and family visits but leaving the flow of trade intact. Canada relies on the U.S. for 75% of its exports and about 18% of American exports go to Canada.
Essential cross-border workers like health-care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers will be permitted to cross.
“People not should not be traveling between Canada and the U.S. and the U.S. and Canada to be tourists or for recreational purposes,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said. “If you have an important essential reasons to cross the border you can continue to do that.”
Freeland emphasized truck drivers are critical as they supply grocery stores and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.
The flow of travelers on the northern border, the world’s longest between two nations, has been relatively open. Freeland said crossings can continue in border communities such as Campobello, New Brunswick.
Trudeau said his government is following the advice of health experts and won’t lift restrictions on public activities and movements in Canada until it is safe to do so.
Trudeau made his comments in front of his residence where he is self-isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus.
Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne is also self isolating at home and is being tested for the virus after experiencing flu-like symptoms after traveling. He said he expects the results of his test very shortly
Celebrities get coronavirus tests, raising concerns of inequality
WASHINGTON (AP) — Celebrities, politicians and professional athletes faced a backlash this week as many revealed that they had been tested for the coronavirus, even when they didn’t have a fever or other tell-tale symptoms.
That’s fueling a perception that the wealthy and famous have been able to jump to the head of the line to get tested while others have been turned away or met with long delays.
The concerns over preferential treatment underscore a fundamental truth about inequalities baked into the American health care system — those with the financial means can often receive a different level of service.
Asked about the issue Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the well-to-do and well-
connected shouldn’t get priority for coronavirus tests. But the wealthy former reality star conceded that the rich and famous sometimes get perks.
“Perhaps that’s been the story of life,” Trump said during a briefing at the White House. “That does happen on occasion. And I’ve noticed where some people have been tested fairly quickly.”
