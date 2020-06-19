Courts approve Juneteenth service
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Formosa Plastics must allow a Juneteenth ceremony on land that archaeologists have said probably was a cemetery for enslaved people when the land was a plantation, a Louisiana state judge ruled Thursday.
FG LA LLC, the local Formosa Plastics Group member that is building a $9.4 billion chemical plant complex in St. James Parish said it will ask a state appeal court to overturn 23rd District Judge Emile St. Pierre’s order.
The judge upheld an order he had handed down at the start of the week, the Center for Constitutional Rights said in a news release. The center represents groups which want to hold an hourlong prayer service late this morning.
FG LA said it was immediately going to the state Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal.
“FG’s property is an active construction site, prompting safety and liability concerns. Further, FG was not given an opportunity to be heard on the merits of the petition,” it said in a news release.
Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 that Union soldiers told enslaved Africans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free Americans.
American Airlines bans man who refused requets to wear face mask
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has banned a man who was kicked off a plane for refusing to wear a face covering, among the first of such incidents since airlines promised this week to step up enforcement of their mask rules.
According to the airline, conservative activist Brandon Straka ignored requests by crew members to wear a mask while the plane with 122 passengers prepared to leave for Dallas-Fort Worth. He was ordered off the 172-seat plane and put on a later flight.
American said Straka will be banned until the airline drops its requirement that passengers and crew members wear face coverings to limit spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
American and other leading U.S. airlines announced the mask rules last month. This week, they vowed to step up enforcement after several instances in which people complained about other passengers not covering their faces.
Most of the airlines make exceptions for young children, for passengers while they are eating or drinking, and for those with some medical conditions.
US is offering $10 million each for arrests of 2 Colombian rebel chiefs
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The United States is offering rewards of up to $10 million each for the arrests of two prominent Colombian rebels who were key figures in the nation’s historic peace process but have since returned to arms.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Department of State offered the prize Thursday for help in bringing Luciano Marín, alias Iván Márquez, and Seuxis Hernández, alias Jesús Santrich, to justice.
The decision by Marín and Hernández to return to arms was a significant blow to Colombia’s peace accord. Both former commanders with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, had helped negotiate the deal. They were two of the group’s most visible leaders promoting the accord after it was signed.
In their absence, the FARC’s remaining leadership has continued pressing forward with the agreement’s implementation. The former rebels have created a political party and embarked on new lives as civilians. But they also remain under threat; the United Nations recorded 77 murders of ex-combatants in 2019.
Ukraine receives $60M worth of military equipment from US
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than $60 million worth of weapons and other equipment is going to Ukraine as part of the U.S. security aid program with the country, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said Wednesday.
The embassy tweeted that the equipment its Office of Defense Cooperation received Tuesday included Javelin anti-tank missiles, radios and ammunition.
“The United States stands strongly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression,” one of the tweets said.
Ukraine has depended heavily on U.S. support during a 6-year war with Russia-backed separatists in the east of the country that has killed over 14,000 people. Kyiv received the first batch of Javelin missiles in 2018.
In 2019, U.S. military assistance to Ukraine became a cornerstone of a presidential impeachment case. U.S. President Donald Trump was accused of withholding the aid in order to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Trump’s rival, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden’s son.
The aid was eventually released after a whistle blower complaint brought to light a phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy that became a basis for a congressional impeachment inquiry.
The U.S. State Department also announced Wednesday it has approved a possible delivery to Ukraine of up to 16 patrol boats and related equipment for an estimated cost of $600 million.
“The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a modern, fast, short-range vessel,” it said, adding that the boats will help Ukraine “to better defend its territorial waters and protect other maritime interests.”
