Truck driver arrested for threat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A truck driver who threatened to “shoot up” a church in Memphis and said he was haunted by “spiritual snakes and spiders” people put in his bed was arrested in Indiana, less than a week before the day of the planned attacks, authorities said in newly filed court records.
Thomas Matthew McVicker was arrested in Indianapolis on Friday, according to a criminal complaint unsealed this week. It’s the most recent case in a string of men being arrested around the country for threatening to carry out shootings.
McVicker, 38, made “credible threats to conduct a mass shooting and suicide” planned for this coming Thursday, an FBI special agent said in a sworn affidavit.
He was arrested by Indiana State Police and the FBI, said Chris Bavender, an FBI spokeswoman in Indianapolis.
Earlier this month, a friend of McVicker in Fairhope, Alabama, told a Florida FBI officer McVicker had been considering a mass shooting at a church or killing people on the street.
Later, in a telephone call, the friend said McVicker told her the church shooting would happen when he was in Memphis on Thursday and that he “intended to take his knife and slit the pastor’s throat.”
Teen says school threat was a joke
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have posted a video of their arrest of a 15-year-old Florida boy who allegedly posted an online threat to kill at least seven people at a high school.
Volusia County Sheriff’s officials interviewed the boy and his mother outside their home near Daytona Beach last Friday, and posted a video of their discussion to underline the consequences of making school threats.
The boy, whose name is not being used by The Associated Press, told investigators he was joking when he posted the message on Discord using the fake name Dalton Barnhart. In it, he vowed to bring his father’s “M15” to Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach and “kill seven people at a minimum.”
The FBI alerted Volusia County authorities on Thursday, and deputies arrested the teen the next morning.
“Joke or not, these types of comments are felonies under the law,” the sheriff’s office wrote in its Facebook post.
FBI investigating research complex
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Federal authorities are conducting an investigation at a research facility on the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence.
FBI spokeswoman Bridget Patton confirmed the FBI and Lawrence police were at the Life Sciences Research Laboratories complex Tuesday but said she could not provide any details.
University spokesman Andy Hyland told the Lawrence Journal-World that law enforcement was investigating alleged criminal activity on the campus.
The complex houses research offices associated with the university’s Center for Environmentally Beneficial Catalysis, as well as the Bioscience and Technology Business Center Expansion Facility.
Kim Grunewald, deputy general counsel at the university, said the investigation posed no threat to security or to the campus.
It was not immediately clear which offices or companies were operating in the areas under investigation.
Gas spill a lot more than ‘10 gallons’
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A 2015 pipeline spill of liquid natural gas in western North Dakota initially reported as just 10 gallons is at least hundreds of thousands of gallons larger and may take another decade to clean up, state health officials said Tuesday.
Oklahoma-based Oneok Partners LP reported the 10-gallon spill of natural gas liquids, or “condensate,” from a pipeline at its Garden Creek gas plant near Watford City in July 2015. A report by the North Dakota Health Department said “ground around the pipe was saturated with natural gas condensate of an unknown volume.”
State Environmental Quality Chief Dave Glatt said the company reported last October that it had recovered 240,000 gallons of the liquid gas and that cleanup was ongoing.
“It’s contained on site and we will continue to work with the company to make sure it’s cleaned up,” Glatt said.
But the Health Department never updated its report to reflect the severity of the spill. Glatt said doing so was not required and would have been “just wild guesses anyway.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.