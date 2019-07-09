Third hepatitis A death reported
PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials say Maricopa County has recorded its first death related to the ongoing statewide hepatitis A outbreak.
Details on the person who died weren’t immediately available Tuesday.
Authorities said the death is the third in Arizona since the outbreak started last November.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ website, there have been 424 cases in the state since the start of the outbreak with 216 of the cases in Maricopa County.
Hepatitis A is a contagious disease that causes inflammation of the liver.
It is spread when people use the bathroom and then don’t wash their hands.
Authorities said anyone within the high-risk groups can receive a free hepatitis A vaccine from any of Maricopa County’s public health clinics.
DCS director resigning
PHOENIX (AP) — The director of the Arizona Department of Child Safety is resigning Sept. 1 to join the non-profit Childhelp USA as chief operating officer.
There was no immediate word Tuesday on who will replace Greg McKay, who has led DCS since Gov. Doug Ducey took office in 2015.
Under McKay’s leadership, Arizona has reduced the number of children in out-of-home care by 25 percent and cut the investigative caseloads of caseworkers by about 70 percent.
The number of DCS open reports dropped from a high of more than 33,000 in April 2015 to about 6,300 currently.
The number of inactive cases exceeding the 60-day closure deadline declined from a high of over 16,000 in January 2015 to 166 now.
Childhelp is a national nonprofit that helps abused, neglected and at-risk children.
Homicide suspect commits suicide
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in a Gilbert homicide is dead after apparently shooting himself following an hours-long barricade situation while he was holed up in his car at a Tempe hotel.
Police said a single gunshot was heard from the man’s car after gas was deployed when the suspected stopped negotiations with authorities on Monday.
The suspect was wanted in the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man Friday night in Gilbert.
No identities were released.
Gilbert police said no officers fired their weapons during the standoff and that none were injured.
Police said the man had locked himself in his car when police approached after tracking him to the hotel.
Parents file $5M claim against police
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The parents of a teenage boy who was fatally shot by a Tempe police officer in January have filed a $5 million notice of claim against the police department and the city.
Tempe has 60 days to respond to the claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit.
A city spokeswoman declined comment on the matter Tuesday, citing possible pending litigation.
The claim said 14-year-old Antonio Arce was wrongfully shot Jan. 15 while fleeing from the policeman and holding a replica gun.
Police said Officer Joseph Jaen fired twice because he thought the teen’s gun was real and perceived a threat.
Body-worn cameras show Arce didn’t appear to turn around or point a weapon at Jaen, who was responding to a vehicle burglary.
Jaen resigned from the department in May.
Holt to get Cronkite Award
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona State University is awarding its 2019 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism to Lester Holt, news anchor for NBC.
Holt has anchored NBC’s flagship “Nightly News” broadcast since 2015, following eight years as anchor of the newscast’s weekend edition and 12 years as co-anchor of “Weekend Today.”
The university’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication announced Tuesday that Holt will receive the award Nov. 4 in Phoenix.
Cronkite dean Christopher Callahan called Holt “a fantastic role model for our students and all journalists for his insightful, caring, fact-based journalism and stories that focus on the impact of major news events on everyday Americans.”
The school was named in Cronkite’s honor in 1984. The famed CBS News anchor died in 2009.
