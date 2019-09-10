Feral Canadian hogs
encroaching on Montana border
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials say feral hogs from Canada encroaching on Montana’s northern border are a serious concern for farmers and others.
Daily Inter Lake reported Sunday that the U.S. agriculture department’s Wildlife Services division said there have been multiple reports of feral hogs near the border.
An official said eight mature pigs were discovered in Canada directly above Montana’s Lincoln County this summer.
Wildlife Services, the Montana Invasive Species Council, the National Feral Swine Program, and the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks department said the pigs could do widespread damage.
Officials said the pigs are “rototillers” that root for food and wallow in farms, fields and forests, leaving terrain unrecognizable.
The pigs may spread diseases impacting livestock and other animals.
Various state groups are working on prevention and management measures.
‘New evidence’ recovered
in Minnesota synagogue fire
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota say they have recovered “new evidence” in a fire that destroyed a historic synagogue.
But Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken did not specify what the evidence was at a news conference Tuesday. Tusken also would not say if authorities thought foul play was involved in the fire early Monday at the Adas Israel Congregation in downtown Duluth.
Police are reviewing hundreds of hours of surveillance tape from nearby residences and businesses, and are trying to talk to witnesses.
Also assisting are investigators from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which is standard when fires break out in places of worship.
According to its website, the Adas Israel Congregation is an Orthodox/High Conservative Jewish congregation with a membership total of 75.
15-year-old to be tried as adult
in deaths of two younger siblings
VERSAILLES, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana boy who was 13 when he allegedly killed his two young siblings will be tried as an adult in their suffocation deaths.
A Ripley County judge found Nickalas J. Kedrowitz competent to stand trial before waiving him into adult court on Aug. 30. His double-murder trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 18, 2020.
Kedrowitz, who’s now 15, was arrested in August 2018 in the May 2017 killing of his 23-month-old half-sister, Desiree McCartney, and the July 2017 killing of his 11-month-old stepbrother, Nathaniel Ritz.
Both were slain at the family’s home in Osgood, about 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
Ripley County Prosecutor Richard Hertel told the Madison Courier that Indiana law allows juveniles as young as 12 to be tried as adults for murder.
Teen charged with manslaughter
in sister’s shooting death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teen has been charged as an adult in his sister’s fatal shooting.
The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Leon County prosecutors charged the 16-year-old boy with manslaughter as an adult on Tuesday. He also faces firearm possession and evidence tampering charges, according to authorities.
Tallahassee police said the teen was arrested Aug. 25 in connection with the death of his 15-year-old sister a day earlier. Officials said the brother had called 911 and initially reported that the sister killed herself.
When the teen was confronted with conflicting statements, investigators said, the brother and another witness revealed that the teen shot his sister by accident. Detectives said the teen had been pointing the gun at his sister and another person when it discharged, striking the girl in the head.
Kansas confirms state’s first
death linked to vaping
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials have confirmed the first death in the state related to an outbreak of a lung disease linked to vaping.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in a news release Tuesday the recent death involved a Kansas resident over the age of 50 who had a history of underlying health issues.
The unidentified patient was hospitalized with symptoms that progressed rapidly.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been 450 possible cases of lung disease related to vaping reported in 33 states.
As many as six cases nationwide have ended in death, including the now confirmed Kansas death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.