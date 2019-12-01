Man with metal detector finds
class ring lost in sand for 50 years
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A man using a metal detector on a Florida beach found a high school ring that another man lost nearly 50 years ago.
Kenneth Board said he lost the Auburndale High School ring on Cocoa Beach the day after the 1970 senior prom.
The Ledger reported Jerry Pope was sweeping his metal detector across the sand on Melbourne Beach, some 20 miles from Cocoa Beach two weeks ago when he found the ring. He cleaned the green growth off of it and discovered the initials “H” or “R” as well as the last initial, “B.”
Jake White, a testing coordinator at Auburndale High, took the initials and graduating year and found the match in Board.
Board is retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He said he “can’t fathom” that Pope found the ring.
Nearly 60 cars involved
in Maryland highway pileup
CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Police say heavy fog may have helped cause a nearly 60-car pileup that snarled holiday traffic on an interstate highway in western Maryland.
Maryland State Police said there were 58 vehicles involved in 29 separate collisions Sunday on westbound Interstate 68.
Police said 10 people were taken to a local hospital with injuries, none of them life-threatening.
Authorities said it’s unclear what caused the initial collision but heavy fog in the area is believed to be a factor in the pileup.
Police said the westbound portion of the interstate was closed for about four hours.
19 people report illness
on cruise ship in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say 19 people aboard a cruise ship reported flu-like illnesses as they reached a Southern California port.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said authorities were called early Sunday to evaluate patients after they fell ill on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship.
Authorities said the patients were evaluated and they declined to be taken to the hospital.
Norwegian said in a statement that stringent sanitation procedures were implemented after a few guests reported a stomach-related illness.
The luxury ship “Joy” was refurbished this year and includes an on-board race track.
The Los Angeles Times reported that paramedics responded to the same ship a week earlier after a report that passengers were ill and four were sent to a hospital for further treatment.
Sheriff: 14-year-old shot his sister, killed her boyfriend in Texas
KATY, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy shot and wounded his older sister and killed her boyfriend during “a house party gone bad” in a Houston suburb.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that the boy shot his 18-year-old sister and her 20-year-old boyfriend with a shotgun at a home in Katy around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.
Gonzalez said there had been a “disturbance” between the boy and his sister’s boyfriend, and that there were about 10 young adults in the home at the time. He said the 14-year-old was detained but isn’t in custody. Investigators will refer their findings to a juvenile prosecutor.
Nine killed, three injured
in South Dakota plane crash
CHAMBERLAIN,S.D. (AP) — Nine members of an extended Idaho family died when their plane crashed in a South Dakota field as they were heading home after a hunting trip.
Travis Garza, president of the wellness company Kyani, said in a Facebook post Sunday that the crash near Chamberlain on Saturday afternoon killed brothers and founders Jim and Kirk Hansen. Garza said the crash also killed their father, Jim Hansen Sr.; Kirk Hansen’s children, Stockton and Logan; his sons-in-law, Kyle Taylor and Tyson Dennert; and Jim Hansen’s son, Jake, and grandson, Houston.
Garza identified the injured as Kirk’s son, Josh, and Jim’s son, Matt, and son-in-law, Thomas Long. All three were hospitalized.
The Hansens were executives with Kyani, which markets nutritional, health and wellness products, as well as with petroleum products distributor Conrad & Bischoff and KJ’s Super Stores.
East Idaho News, which first identified the victims, reported that the party had been on a hunting trip to South Dakota, one of the nation’s top destinations for pheasants.
Brian Wood, owner of a funeral home in Idaho Falls, lamented the deaths on Facebook. He called the Hansens “pillars of our community” and wrote that they had offered many times over the years to help pay expenses for someone who might not be able to afford it.
“Our community has a dark cloud over it now,” Wood wrote. “They will never know the many lives they touched.”
Twelve people were aboard the Pilatus PC-12 bound for Idaho Falls when it crashed within a mile after takeoff in Chamberlain about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson said.
Federal investigators — one from Washington, D.C., and two from the Chicago area — likely would reach the crash site on Monday, Knudson said. Local authorities were guarding the site on Sunday.
Chamberlain and parts of South Dakota were under a winter storm warning Saturday and Brule County emergency manager Katheryn Benton said planes were unable to land at Chamberlain at the time of the crash.
Weather will be among several factors investigators will review, although no cause for the crash has been determined, Knudson said.
