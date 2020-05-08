Justice Department dropping
Flynn’s Trump-Russia case
WASHINGTON (AP) — In an abrupt about-face, the Justice Department on Thursday said it is dropping the criminal case against President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, abandoning a prosecution that became a rallying cry for the president and his supporters in attacking the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation.
The action was a stunning reversal for one of the signature cases brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. It comes even though prosecutors for the past three years have maintained that Flynn lied to the FBI in a January 2017 interview about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.
Flynn himself admitted as much, pleading guilty before later asking to withdraw the plea, and he became a key cooperator for Mueller as the special counsel investigated ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 political campaign.
Rogue tourists arrested as Hawaii tries to curb virus spread
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities are cracking down on rogue tourists who are visiting beaches, riding personal watercraft, shopping and generally flouting strict requirements that they quarantine for 14 days after arriving.
A newlywed California couple left their Waikiki hotel room repeatedly, despite being warned by hotel staff, and were arrested. Others have been arrested at a hotel pool, loading groceries into a vehicle outside a Costco and bringing take-out food back to a hotel room.
The rules, the strictest in any U.S. state, have helped keep infections low. As of Wednesday, Hawaii reported 626 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths. Yet the shutdown has devastated the islands’ economy, which is hugely dependent on tourism. Since March 26, when Hawaii put the rules in place, about 5,000 visitors have arrived, compared to pre-pandemic times when about 30,000 came daily.
Former Fox, NBC star Megyn Kelly interviews Biden assault accuser
NEW YORK (AP) — The former aide who has accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexual assault has been interviewed by Megyn Kelly, the one-time Fox News and NBC journalist who’s accustomed to a harsh media glare.
Tara Reade had been expected to give a television interview since Biden went on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” last week to forcefully deny her accusations from 27 years ago.
In Kelly, Reade turned to a television star without a television network. Kelly released a brief clip of the interview Thursday on her social media accounts with a fuller version expected within the next day or two.
“I think people will find it very compelling,” Kelly told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Kelly said she reached out to Reade recently because “the more I saw her, the more I felt for her.”
She believes Reade chose her to do the interview because Reade could identify with her.
“I know what it’s like to be at the center of a media storm,” Kelly said.
