Prosecutors want jury
to hear ammunition case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a jury, not a judge, should hear the Las Vegas trial of an Arizona man facing a federal ammunition manufacturing charge after selling bullets to the gunman who staged the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
A court filing leaves the decision to a judge.
Douglas Haig’s lawyers asked for a bench trial, arguing jurors can’t fairly hear evidence in a city where 58 people died and over 850 were injured in October 2017.
Haig isn’t accused of the shooting.
Prosecutors said his fingerprints were found on bullets in the high-rise hotel suite where the gunman shot into a concert crowd before killing himself.
Haig has pleaded not guilty to illegally making tracer and armor-piercing bullets at his Mesa, Arizona, home.
His trial is scheduled Aug. 12.
McCarran airport reported
busiest month ever in May
LAS VEGAS (AP) — McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas had its busiest month ever in May.
McCarran spokeswoman Christine Crews said nearly 4.6 million people arrived or departed from the airport last month.
That’s about 7% higher than April and 5% up from May 2018.
About 20.8 million people have passed through McCarran so far this year.
$6M death claim filed against
Phoenix in police shooting
PHOENIX (AP) — A law firm says it has filed a
$6 million claim against the city of Phoenix in the death of a man who was shot by police officers investigating a string of armed robberies.
News media was sent a copy of the notice that the Horne Slaton law firm reportedly filed Thursday on behalf of Jacob Harris’ father, mother and two children, seeking compensation for his Jan. 10 death.
The 19-year-old was shot shortly after the armed robbery of a fast food restaurant.
The city does not comment on pending litigation.
The families of numerous people shot by Phoenix police have spoken out after the recent release of a video that showed officers aiming guns and obscenities at a black family whose young daughter took a doll from a store.
Eloy prison guard accused
of sexual conduct with an inmate
ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Eloy say a female corrections officer has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a prison inmate.
They said 44-year-old Christina Lopez of Tucson is accused of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with the inmate on June 8 at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, about 65 miles southeast of Phoenix.
Staffers at the private prison notified authorities about the allegations and police interviewed Lopez.
Police said Lopez has been booked into the Pinal County Jail while the unidentified inmate remains in prison custody.
Man sentenced to 16 years
in murder of Tucson prison inmate
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man accused in the 2017 death of another inmate at the state prison in Tucson has been given a 16-year sentence.
Ryan Wayne Bohannon was one of four men who allegedly stabbed 46-year-old Joseph Zawacki 50 times in the prison’s courtyard in September 2017.
The 31-year-old Bohannon pleaded guilty to
second-degree murder last month.
He will serve 16 consecutive years after his 24-year sentence for drug charges, armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Christopher Gregory Simpson, Tim Westly Weaver and Scott Mitchell Elrod also were indicted in the case. Simpson accepted a plea agreement for second-degree murder and is scheduled to be sentenced July 19.
State prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Weaver, who’s serving a life sentence for two convictions involving 1995 murders.
Elrod’s case remains ongoing.
