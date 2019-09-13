9 hurt in hot air balloon landing
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say nine people have been injured after a hot air balloon made a hard landing in the desert southwest of Las Vegas.
Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Jeff Dean told The Las Vegas Review-Journal that passengers fell out of the balloon’s basket when it hit the ground and tipped over Thursday morning about 40 miles from Las Vegas near the community of Goodsprings.
Dean said one woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries but was expected to live. The other eight passengers had minor injuries.
Dean said it’s unclear why the balloon had an abrupt landing but the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
Planes land after mid-air collision
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a mid-air collision at the Reno Air Races that forced two planes to make emergency landings at Reno Stead Airport.
FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said both aircraft landed safely after the propeller of one struck the wing of another while racing at about 9 a.m. Thursday.
No one was injured. The planes suffered only minor damage.
Gregor said FAA inspectors on site already have looked at the planes and spoken with the pilots.
According to the National Championship Air Races website, one of the planes, The Kraken, is piloted by Ross Killin of Melbourne, Australia. The other, The Last Lap Player is piloted by Ryszard Zadow of Waller, Texas.
A plane crashed into the crowd at the races in 2011, killing the pilot and 10 people on the ground and injuring dozens
UNR, TMCC probe flyers
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials at the University of Nevada, Reno are investigating after white supremacist fliers were posted on several campus buildings.
School officials said multiple posters expressing white nationalist ideology were found Tuesday in five buildings.
Eloisa Gordon-Mora, the university’s diversity and inclusion officer, says they were removed for violating policies and procedures for posting information on campus. They’ve been attributed to the American Identity Movement, which is classified as a white supremacist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-
Defamation League.
Similar flyers were found at the nearby Truckee Meadows Community College.
The incidents follow the recent discovery of a swastika in a stairwell of a downtown casino hotel serving this year as a UNR dorm.
Steam engine to stop in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An historic steam engine will make several stops in Arizona next month as part of a multistate tour across the Southwest.
The Union Pacific Railroad said a public display period for Big Boy No. 4014 is scheduled in Tucson from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18. Viewing is allowed at other locations from at least 25 feet away.
Other stops are planned in Yuma, Casa Grande, Willcox and Bowie.
during the engine’s eastward run across southern Arizona from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19.
Union Pacific said the “Great Race Across the Southwest” is part of a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the first transcontinental railroad.
One of 25 Big Boy engines built in the 1940s and 1050s, No. 4014 was retired in 1961 before it was recently restored by Union Pacific.
