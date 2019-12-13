US charges Army veteran with
threatening to shoot congressman
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A 64-year-old Army veteran has been charged in federal court with making a threatening communication against an Illinois congressman,
Randall E. Tarr, of Rochester, Illinois, is accused leaving a voicemail message at U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ office on Nov. 25 threatening to shoot him. Tarr was released on his own recognizance Friday.
Contacted at his home Friday, Tarr said he saw a television ad in which Davis, a Republican from Taylorville, claimed that Ukraine, not Russia, was responsible for meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections, and it angered him enough to call.
“I said I had been a sharpshooter in the Army. I didn’t realize I said anything about shooting him. I might have. I don’t even own a weapon,” Tarr told The Associated Press. “I wish I could just take it all back and just say he’s a lousy (expletive) for backing the Russian theory.”
According to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, a profanity-laced voicemail was left at Davis’ Decatur office in which the caller berated Davis for “backing the Russians over our own intelligence” and adding, “I’m a sharpshooter. I could, I’d like to shoot your (expletive) head off.”
The message was forwarded to the U.S. Capitol Police, who contacted the Rochester Police Department and asked officers to locate Tarr, identified through caller ID.
Regulators to set up 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal regulators are setting up a new three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hotline in order to make it easier to seek help and reduce the stigma associated with mental health.
Once it’s implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help, similar to calling 911 for emergencies or 311 for city services. Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK (8255). Callers are routed to one of 163 crisis centers, where counselors answered 2.2 million calls last year.
“The three-digit number is really going to be a breakthrough in terms of reaching people in a crisis,” said Dwight Holton, CEO of Lines for Life, a suicide prevention nonprofit. “No one is embarrassed to call 911 for a fire or an emergency. No one should be embarrassed to call 988 for a mental health emergency.”
Woman accidentally shot by toddler while parked in shopping center
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A woman was accidentally shot by her toddler Thursday in the parking lot of a Florida shopping center, authorities said.
One of two children in a parked SUV got hold of a gun and shot the woman, police said. The father was present, but it wasn’t clear where he was at the time the toddler pulled the trigger.
Fort Lauderdale police and fire rescue units responded, WSVN reported.
The mother was taken to a nearby hospital. She was expected to recover from her injuries.
Police didn’t immediately report the child’s age or gender or who owned the gun.
No charges were immediately reported.
Pastor: Donated toys tainted by
meth lab in church playroom
BUXTON, Maine (AP) — Christmas toys donated to a Maine church where a meth lab was discovered in the playroom have been contaminated and cannot be given out to children in need, the church’s pastor said.
Buxton community members donated two large boxes of toys, but for safety sake, the Buxton United Methodist Church will not be donating those items, Pastor Lynn Briggs said.
Police arrested Matthew Anderson, 33, on Monday after receiving a complaint from a church member and discovering items in the playroom consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.