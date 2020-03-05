Court blocks ‘Remain in Mexico’
SAN DIEGO (AP) — In the latest twist for a signature Trump administration immigration policy, a federal appeals court said it is halting a policy next week to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for court hearings in the United States.
But the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said Wednesday that it would block the “Remain in Mexico” policy only in Arizona and California, the two border states where its authority extends.
It comes after the same court halted the policy along the entire southern border on Friday but suspended its own order later the same day after the government warned of dire consequences. “Remain in Mexico” is a key part of the Trump administration’s response to large numbers of people appearing at the border to seek asylum.
The Trump administration said it is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene and had asked the policy to remain in place until next week for the high court to rule.
Man gets jail for licking ice cream tub
PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) — A 24-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days in jail for posting on social media a video last August of himself removing an ice cream container from a Texas market freezer, licking the contents and returning the container to the freezer.
D’Adrien Anderson, 24, also was sentenced to an additional six-month jail term probated for two years and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,565 in restitution to Blue Bell Creameries, which had to replace all of its products in the freezer.
Anderson began serving his jail term immediately after sentencing.
The incident happened Aug. 26 at a Walmart in Port Arthur. Store surveillance cameras showed that he finally took the Blue Bell ice cream from the freezer and bought it, which wasn’t captured in the social media video, authorities said.
Breeder pays fine after snakes seized
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A reptile breeder in upstate New York has paid a $500 fine related to the possession of more than 150 venomous snakes in his home, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said Wednesday.
The DEC said in a report that investigators got a warrant to search the Orange County home of Darren Paolini after the man was hospitalized for a venomous snake bite last June. He had been bitten by a Taiwanese pit viper at his home, where he had a sophisticated breeding operation in the basement.
Officers seized 157 live venomous snakes and several years of breeding records from Paolini’s Newburgh home. The snakes, which included 29 species, were turned over to the Bronx Zoo. DEC said Paolini told an investigator he got snakes from importers, bred them and traded the babies for new snakes.
New Jersey troopers rescue trucker
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Two New Jersey state troopers pulled a trucker to safety just seconds before his burning tractor-trailer exploded.
Trooper Robert Tarleton had stopped a vehicle on Interstate 287 on Monday when he saw the truck become engulfed in flames after it hit a guardrail and bridge abutment, state police said.
“He immediately returned the driver’s credentials and ran back to his troop car to request for fire and emergency medical services personnel to respond to the crash,” state police said.
Tarleton drove to the scene of the crash, where State Police Lt. Edward Ryer, who was headed home from work, was trying to rescue the driver.
Police body camera video showed the two troopers worked together to drag the trucker from the cab to safety seconds before it exploded.
The driver sustained minor injuries.
Nielsen: 19 million watched returns
NEW YORK (AP) — More than 19 million people watched coverage of the Super Tuesday primary results on the top broadcast and cable news networks.
Fox News Channel led the way with 4.17 million viewers, the Nielsen company said. CNN scored a key victory by leading all of the networks among viewers ages 25-to-54, considered the key demographic for ad sales in news programming.
MSNBC had 3.82 million viewers for its coverage in prime time on Tuesday. NBC had 2.94 million, CNN had 2.8 million, ABC had 2.72 million and CBS had 2.64 million, Nielsen said.
The broadcast networks cast aside their entire prime-time entertainment lineups to show the results in 14 primary states, an increase in time and resources over what was spent on Super Tuesday four years ago.
