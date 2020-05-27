Texas court: Virus fear not justified
as qualification for mail-in ballot
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials fighting to block widespread mail-in voting during the pandemic claimed victory after the state’s highest court ruled Wednesday that a lack of immunity to the coronavirus doesn’t qualify someone to cast a ballot by mail.
The decision was unanimous by the Texas Supreme Court, which is stocked with nine Republican justices, including one who revealed last week that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Texas generally limits mail balloting only to voters who are over 65 years old or have a disability.
Justice Eva Guzman wrote the court was unified in the conclusion that “fear of contracting a disease is not a physical condition.”
Stock market closes higher
on encouraging news, hope
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday, extending the market’s gains into a third day on hopes for a coming economic revival as larger swaths of the country relax stay-at-home mandates imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic and clear the way for more businesses to reopen.
Despite a choppy day of trading, the S&P 500 gained 1.5% and finished above the 3,000-point mark for the first time since early March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed above 25,000 points, where it hasn’t closed since March.
Financial, industrial and health care stocks accounted for a big slice of the gains. Department store chains, which took some of the market’s worst losses earlier this year when worries about the recession were peaking, surged amid optimism that life can inch back toward normal.
“Today is a little bit of a follow-through from yesterday,” said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “This is optimism about the reopening of the U.S. economy and, really, the global economy.”
The S&P 500 index rose 44.36 points to 3,036.13. The index had been down 0.7% before bouncing back toward the end of the day. The Dow gained 553.16 points, or 2.2%, to 25,548.27. The Nasdaq composite also recovered from an early slide, adding 72.14 points, or 0.8%, to 9,412.36. Small company stocks, which have lagged the broader market this year, were big gainers. The Russell 2000 index rose 43.28 points, or 3.1%, to 1,436.36.
Florida wildlife officials uses donuts to lure young black bear into trap
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A black bear roaming around a Florida city proved no match for the doughnuts that lured the animal into a humane trap.
The Fort Myers News-Press reported that the juvenile 250-pound bear spent a good chunk of Tuesday morning meandering around the Gulf coast city. Wildlife officials said bears tend to move more in the spring in search of mates and, as always, food.
In such a congested area, tranquilizing the bear wasn’t an option, said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Adam Brown. He said the drugs don’t always work immediately on large animals such as bears.
“When we use a tranquilizer the bear sometimes will run away, and we didn’t want to take any chance of it running into traffic or the residential area,” he said.
So instead, officers turned to doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and some blueberry pie-scented spray in a trap.
That did the trick. The bear was relocated to a state-managed wildlife area.
