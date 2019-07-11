Nevada man’s death may have been caused by California earthquakes
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Officials in Nevada are identifying a 55-year-old man found dead under a vehicle they think may have collapsed on him due to earthquakes last week in nearby Southern California.
Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said Thursday that investigators might never know for sure what caused Troy Ray to become pinned beneath his Jeep outside his trailer home in rural Pahrump.
Sgt. Adam Tippetts said in an internet post that Ray was last seen alive at a nearby gas station July 3.
A day later, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck near Ridgecrest, California, followed by a larger 7.1 temblor on July 5.
Ridgecrest is about 95 miles west of Pahrump. Pahrump is about 110 miles northwest of Bullhead City.
Tippetts said Ray’s death was ruled an accident resulting from asphyxia and blunt trauma.
Judge: Jury to hear ammo maker
trial in Vegas shooting case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge in Nevada says a jury will decide if an Arizona man illegally manufactured bullets sold to the gunman who staged the deadliest mass shooting in the nation’s modern history.
U.S. District Judge James Mahan’s ruling puts Douglas Haig on track for trial beginning Aug. 12 in Las Vegas.
Haig’s attorneys wanted a bench trial in Phoenix, close to Haig’s home in Mesa, Arizona.
They argued jurors can’t fairly hear the case in Las Vegas, where 58 people died and hundreds were injured in the October 2017 shooting.
Haig isn’t accused of the shooting.
He admitted selling ammunition and is accused of illegally making tracer and armor-piercing bullets found in the hotel room where the Las Vegas gunman rained rapid gunfire into a concert crowd before killing himself.
Arizona DPS trooper
accused of forgery, fraud, theft
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been arrested on suspicion of forgery, fraud, theft and other charges.
DPS officials said 27-year-old Pedro Javier Aguila Muniz was arrested at the department’s headquarters.
He had been assigned to the Highway Patrol Division’s Metro (Phoenix) Bureau for about two years.
Aguila is accused of fraudulent schemes and artifices/practices, fraudulent use of a credit card, forgery, theft of a credit card and unauthorized access of criminal history.
They said Aguila allegedly defrauded off-duty law enforcement employment vendors.
There were discrepancies with Aguila’s record keeping relating to his on-duty time sheets and patrol vehicle mileage usage.
DPS also said Aguila allegedly used his assigned patrol vehicle for personal use, hid unauthorized fuel purchases and illegally used the Arizona Criminal Justice Information System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.