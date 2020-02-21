Good Samaritan survives 75-foot fall off North Carolina highway bridge
SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — A FedEx driver who stopped to help a stranded driver on a North Carolina highway fell 75 feet from a bridge and survived.
Jeremiah Cribb, 24, was driving a FedEx truck early Wednesday morning on Interstate 85 in Rowan County when he saw a driver stranded in the fast lane, news outlets reported.
Cribb said he got out to help the driver but soon noticed a tractor-trailer barreling toward them, so he jumped out of the way to avoid getting hit. Cribb thought he was jumping onto a grass median of the same height but instead jumped off the Yadkin River Bridge and landed on a sandbar 75 feet below.
Cribb has three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. He is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days.
“I was not supposed to get up,” Cribb said. “I just thank God I’m alive.”
Stubborn Minnesota recycling plant fire under control for now
BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Firefighters battling a stubborn fire that has been burning for days at a metal recycling plant in a small Minnesota community have got the blaze under control, police said Thursday.
The fire at the Northern Metals plant in Becker has been belching noxious, billowing smoke since it began Tuesday morning. Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun said the cause of the fire remains unknown.
Over 100 fire departments responded to help back up local firefighters’ need for water supply, Assistant Becker Fire Chief Tom Wark, the incident commander, told reporters Thursday.
“It’s been a team effort for the majority of the fire departments in the state,” Wark said.
Authorities said no one has been reported hospitalized because of the fumes and no firefighters have been hurt.
Computer scientist who pioneered ‘cut’, ‘copy’ and ‘paste’ has died
NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Tesler, the Silicon Valley pioneer who created the now-ubiquitous computer concepts such as “cut,” “copy” and “paste,” has died. He was 74.
He made using computers easier for generations as a proponent and pioneer of what he called “modeless
editing.” That meant a user wouldn’t have to use a keyboard to switch between modes to write and edit, for example.
“The inventor of cut/copy & paste, find & replace, and more was former Xerox researcher Larry Tesler. Your workday is easier thanks to his revolutionary ideas,” Xerox said in a tweet Wednesday.
Tesler was born in New York and attended Stanford University, where he received a degree in mathematics in 1965.
In 1973, he joined Xerox Palo Alto Research Center, a division of the copier company that worked on creating computer products. There, he pioneered concepts that helped make computers more user-friendly. That included such concepts as moving text through cut and paste and inserting text by clicking on a section and just typing.
He continued that work when he joined Apple in 1980. At Apple, he worked on a variety of products including the Lisa computer, the Newton personal digital assistant and the Macintosh.
After leaving Apple in 1997 he co-founded an education software company and held executive positions at Amazon, Yahoo and the genetics-testing service 23andMe before turning to independent consulting.
In 2012, Tesler told the BBC that he enjoyed working with younger people.
“There’s a very strong element of excitement, of being able to share what you’ve learned with the next generation,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.