Man found in freezer was husband
of recently deceased woman
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man whose body was in a freezer for as long as 11 years was the husband of the woman who had recently died in their apartment west of Salt Lake City, police said Tuesday.
But the autopsy that nailed down his identity didn’t help investigators solve how he died, who killed him or exactly how long his body was tucked into the chest freezer inside the couple’s apartment, said Tooele Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen.
Officers discovered the body of Paul Edwards Mathers, 69, last Friday after finding his wife dead on the bed when they went there to check on her after she hadn’t been seen in two weeks.
Detectives couldn’t tell from looking at the fully intact body how he died, but suspect foul play, Hansen said.
Detectives estimate the man’s body was in the freezer from between 1 and 11 years based on when residents in the apartment complex say they last saw him. The autopsy didn’t narrow down that time frame, Hansen said.
The death of his wife, Jeanne Souron-Mathers, 75, is not considered suspicious. They don’t know if she was involved in her husband’s death, Hansen said.
San Diego zoo announces
birth of white rhinoceros
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Zoo Safari Park has a new baby — a white rhino conceived through artificial insemination.
The park said the female southern white rhino was born Thursday to an 11-year-old mother named Amani.
The calf is walking, nursing well and bonding with her mother.
She’s the 100th southern white rhino to be born at the park and the second conceived through artificial insemination.
The first, Edward, was born to a different mother in July.
The zoo said the births using frozen sperm are part of efforts to develop knowledge needed to save a subspecies called the northern white rhino. Only two currently remain and both are female.
Several other rhino species also are being pushed to toward extinction.
Michigan man using magnet
fishes WWI-era grenade from river
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A magnet-wielding angler has fished a World War I-era grenade from a western Michigan river.
WOOD-TV reported the angler found the explosive Tuesday after dangling the magnet from a bridge in the Grand River in Grand Rapids.
Joseph Alexander told the television station he “thought it looked like a grenade, but not one” he’d seen before. Alexander said he posted photos of it online and people commented that it was a grenade and he should call police.
Grand Rapids police said the device is a “German Granatenwerfer” and that it will be stored until detonated safely. Sgt. John Wittkowski said since the device was so old and had been submerged for a long time it likely was no longer very dangerous.
Alexander said magnet fishing is a hobby.
Virginia man sentenced to prison
for using movie prop money
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who bought electronics with movie prop $100 bills has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison.
The Virginian-Pilot reports 25-year-old Amaud Brown was sentenced Tuesday to passing counterfeit money and illegally possessing a firearm. He pleaded guilty earlier this year.
Court documents said Brown used nine fake $100 bills to buy used electronics online and sold $1,000 blocks of the counterfeit money. Authorities said Brown illegally possessed eight guns.
U.S. Secret Service Special Agent James Bradley said movie prop bills accounted for 3.9% of counterfeit money last fiscal year.
He said agents in Los Angeles recently seized more than $280 million worth of the fake bills that had been shipped to the U.S. from Turkey.
