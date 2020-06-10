Trump speech won’t be in Charlotte
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans are abandoning a last-ditch effort to keep President Donald Trump in Charlotte to accept his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention.
The proposal by Republican state Rep. John Torbett of Gaston County was planned for introduction as early as Monday but never came to a vote. The measure drafted last week sought to allow the president to speak in front of a full capacity crowd in Charlotte in August without requiring attendees to wear masks or stay 6 feet apart, as recommended by state and federal public health guidelines.
Trump sought reassurances from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper that he would be able to speak in front of a packed crowd in Charlotte but grew frustrated after the governor insisted on a “scaled down” convention. Cooper’s current executive order limits indoor gathering to 10 people and mass outdoor gatherings to 25 people.
Jacksonville, Florida, is the front-runner to host the GOP celebration marking Trump’s acceptance of his party’s nomination, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Wednesday.
Huntsman, staffers have COVID-19
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former ambassador and current Republican candidate for Utah governor Jon Huntsman Jr. said Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Huntsman said he has “classic symptoms” of the illness caused by the coronavirus, and will isolate himself while his campaign pushes through with less than three weeks before Election Day. Five staffers also have been infected.
“Like so many others, my goal is to keep my family safe,” he said in a tweet. “Though isolated temporarily, we’ve never been more energized in this important race for governor. The work goes on!”
Huntsman previously served as Utah governor until 2009, when he left to be the U.S. ambassador to China under then-President Barack Obama. Following a brief presidential run during the 2012 cycle, he served as ambassador to Russia under President Donald Trump before resigning and mounting his campaign for governor.
Huntsman, 60, is one of four Republicans on the June 30 primary ballot.
Canceling Ivanka carries backlash
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Donors are pushing Kansas’ higher education board to fire Wichita State University’s president after he canceled a virtual speech by Ivanka Trump for its technical school’s graduation.
The Kansas Board of Regents held a special meeting Wednesday only two days after a former board member from Wichita said the regents should ask for President Jay Golden’s resignation. The board went into a closed session with Golden.
Golden canceled Trump’s speech after students and faculty protested. Students staged an impromptu rally Wednesday to support him.
Steve Clark, the former regent seeking Golden’s ouster, sent a letter Monday to board members saying Golden’s decision to cancel the speech by President Donald Trump’s daughter threatened a multimillion-dollar relationship with Koch Industries, the vast conglomerate led by billionaire and conservative political donor Charles Koch.
Stocks end mostly lower
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed a choppy day on Wall Street with broad losses Wednesday, despite fresh assurances from the Federal Reserve that it would keep interest rates low through 2022 and would continue buying bonds to help markets function smoothly.
The S&P 500 dropped 17.04 points to 3,190.14. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 282.31 points, or 1%, to 26,989.99. The Nasdaq composite gained 66.59 points, or 0.7%, to 10,020.35. Small company stocks bore the brunt of the selling. The Russell 2000 index lost 39.66 points, or 2.6%, to 1,467.39.
Trump picks Tulsa for June 19 rally
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is planning to hold his first rally of the coronavirus era on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And he said he’s planning more events in Florida, Texas and Arizona as well.
Trump made the announcement as he met with a handful of African American supporters Wednesday afternoon for a roundtable discussion.
Trump’s signature rallies often draw tens of thousands of people but have been on hiatus since March 2 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 110,000 people in the U.S.
“A beautiful new venue, brand new. We’re looking forward to it,” Trump said during a White House event. “They’ve done a great job with COVID, as you know, the state of Oklahoma.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.