Woman carjacked while sleeping in car
HAMILTON, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say a possible carjacker apparently removed a sleeping 80-year-old woman from her parked car before stealing the vehicle and leaving her in the driveway.
Hamilton police said the woman told them she’d fallen asleep in her parked car in a driveway around
9 p.m. Wednesday, but woke to find the vehicle missing at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said the woman didn’t remember what happened and had a bruise and abrasion on her face.
Authorities found the empty vehicle Thursday afternoon in Trenton.
These little piggies were on the loose
ORANGE, Vt. (AP) — About 250 pigs have been causing a ruckus in a Vermont town the past month after they escaped from their enclosure, but most of them had been returned as of Thursday thanks to a trail of hot dog buns and good ol’ fashioned corralling.
Several farm workers and a couple of volunteers who heard about the loose pigs trudged up and down the dirt road hill Thursday trying to drive any pigs back into the Sugar Mountain Farm in Orange. They chased the animals into the brush, and ditches, working together to position themselves so that they could corral the large sows and boars, which frequently got away.
But farmer Walter Jeffries said most of his pigs have returned home.
“The pigs have been allowed and remain to be allowed in the town right of way so cars are unable to pass, people can’t walk on the road because the pigs chase them,” said Town Clerk Angela Eastman on Thursday.
Jefferies faces tens of thousands of dollars in fines from the town for the pigs that have been spotted on and alongside the town road for weeks, creating a nuisance for drivers and pedestrians, according to the town.
Jeffries said he believes the fence enclosure was damaged by vandalism on the night of Aug. 11, allowing about 50 adult pigs and 200 piglets to escape. He thinks it was the work of a former employee and said he reported it to the police. The farm was also robbed recently of thousands of dollars in tools, he said.
Funeral home has unclaimed ashes
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa funeral home is calling on families to pick up the unclaimed cremated remains of nearly 100 people that it has been keeping in a locked closet for years, some since the mid-1990s.
Lanae Strovers, of Hamilton’s Funeral Home in Des Moines, told TV station KCCI that she has been trying to reach the families for two years and has had some success, making arrangements for 200 sets of the ashes. But the funeral home is still trying to make arrangements for 91 others.
She said in the immediate aftermath of a death, some families aren’t emotionally ready to take home a loved one’s remains and eventually forget to pick them up. Others mistakenly think another family member picked them up.
Remains that aren’t claimed in the coming weeks will be buried during a mass service on Sept. 26 at Avon Lake Cemetery.
Deputy fired for lying about being shot
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who falsely reported that he had been shot by a sniper has been fired, the Los Angeles County sheriff said, calling it a “very disheartening incident.”
The report prompted a massive search of buildings adjacent to the Lancaster sheriff’s station parking lot that lasted into the night.
Some people were evacuated, while others sheltered in place. Commuter train service in the area was halted.
“Employment law limits what I can say about personnel issues, but what I will tell you is that I have taken swift administrative action in the matter,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference
Investigators intend to present a case to the district attorney’s office for possible prosecution of 21-year-old Alex Reinosa involving the filing of a false report.
It was unclear if Reinosa has an attorney to comment.
