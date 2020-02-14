Briefs
Trump bringing back trusted aide Hope Hicks to White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s most trusted and longest-serving aides, is returning to the White House as the president works to surround himself with loyalists as his reelection campaign moves into high gear.
Hicks, a former White House communications director who was one of Trump’s original 2016 campaign staffers, is expected to serve as counselor to the president, working with presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity before the announcement had been made public. She left the White House in 2018 and moved to California to work as a top executive at the Fox Corporation, though she and Trump remained in touch.
Since Trump was acquitted by the Senate on impeachment charges, he’s been on a tear to clear his administration of those he sees as insufficiently loyal, including ousting staffers at the national security council and state department and pulling the nomination of a top treasury department pick who had overseen cases involving Trump’s former aides as U.S. Attorney. More departures are expected in the coming days, including at the shrinking foreign policy arm of the White House, where Trump’s national security adviser has been pushing for months to cull staff.
Part of the ceiling collapses at
Atlanta airport restaurant
ATLANTA (AP) — Part of a restaurant ceiling collapsed inside Atlanta’s airport Thursday, leaving a large chunk of it draped over countertops in the dining area. One person was taken to a hospital, and a second person was treated at the scene, airport officials said.
The collapse happened shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday in Concourse A, one of the closest concourses to the main domestic terminal, the airport said in a statement.
It appears that the ceiling was improperly attached, and there are now plans to review construction methods and design plans at other businesses inside the airport, said Tom Nissalke, the airport’s assistant general manager for planning and development.
Weight loss drug Belviq pulled from market over cancer risk
WASHINGTON (AP) — The maker of a weight loss drug pulled it from the market Thursday at the request of federal regulators, who said it posed a slight increased risk of cancer.
Japan’s Eisai Inc. said it was voluntarily withdrawing the drug, Belviq. However, the company said in a statement that it disagreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s interpretation of new data on the drug’s safety and still believes Belviq’s benefit outweighs the risk.
The FDA said patients should stop taking Belviq immediately, dispose of leftover pills and contact their doctor for advice on alternatives. The agency also told doctors to notify their patients to stop taking the drug.
Belviq was approved in 2012, roughly the same time that a couple other promising weight loss drugs hit the market. None became the blockbusters they were expected to be, but they offered an option for the many people struggling with excess weight or obesity and related health problems.
Fiery train derailment in Kentucky spills ethanol into river
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A large rock slide caused a fiery train derailment into the Big Sandy River Thursday morning in eastern Kentucky that briefly trapped two crew members and caused a chemical leak into the river, authorities said.
Two crew members of the CSX train were initially trapped in a flaming locomotive along the river’s edge before climbing out and waiting for firefighters to rescue them by boat. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.
CSX said in a statement that the train derailed into the Big Sandy River around 7 a.m. due to a rock slide over the tracks. The derailment happened in the small Pike County community of Draffin, about 160 miles southeast of Lexington, Kentucky. Video showed a wooded area ablaze behind some homes shortly after the derailment occurred.
CSX said the train had 96 cars carrying ethanol and two cars loaded with rocks. Five rail cars derailed, including four ethanol tanks and one sand car, CSX said later on Twitter.
