Is Trump serious about buying Greenland?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiming to put his mark on the world map, President Donald Trump has talked to aides and allies about buying Greenland for the U.S.
A Trump ally told The Associated Press on Thursday that the president had discussed the purchase but was not serious about it. And a Republican congressional aide said Trump brought up the notion of purchasing Greenland in conversations with lawmakers enough times to make them wonder, but they have not taken his comments seriously. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
Still, it wouldn’t be the first time an American leader tried to buy the world’s largest island, an autonomous territory of Denmark.
In 1946, the U.S. proposed to pay Denmark
$100 million to buy Greenland after flirting with the idea of swapping land in Alaska for strategic parts of the Arctic island.
Neither the White House nor Denmark immediately commented Thursday. Trump is set to visit Denmark next month.
Six officers wounded in Philly standoff
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The criminal history of a man suspected of barricading himself inside a Philadelphia rowhome should have prevented him from legally owning the firepower he used Wednesday to wound six police officers in a standoff that carried deep into the night, authorities said.
Maurice Hill, who authorities said had at least a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun when he opened fire on officers serving a drug warrant, has on his record multiple arrests in Philadelphia and adjacent Delaware County between 2001 and 2012, according to online records.
He has convictions for an array of crimes that include assault, perjury, fleeing and eluding, escape and weapons offenses.
Hill, 36, served two stints in state prisons — three, counting a return for a probation violation. He was also hit with a 55-month federal prison term over a pair of convictions for being a felon in possession of firearms.
Pennsylvania prison officials said Hill served about 2½ years on drug dealing charges and was paroled in 2006, and then did more than a year for aggravated assault before being released in 2013.
2 hurt when pickup drives through protest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s attorney general and state police launched investigations Thursday after a truck drove through a group protesting federal immigration policies at a detention center, which has since placed an employee on leave.
At least two people were injured, one seriously, Wednesday night outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, according to the Jewish youth movement Never Again Action. The center is used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
A video posted by the group on social media shows a black pickup that protesters said was operated by a uniformed corrections officer driving up to an entrance blocked by demonstrators. The vehicle stopped before again moving forward.
Protesters surrounded the truck, screaming and chanting: “The whole world is watching! The whole world is watching!”
Never Again Action said Jerry Belair, 64, suffered a broken leg and internal bleeding and was being evaluated at a hospital for a possible back injury. It didn’t identify the other person it said was injured by the truck, but said three other demonstrators were treated after inhaling pepper spray they said prison personnel used to disperse the crowd.
Hickenlooper ends White House bid
DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper on Thursday ended his longshot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and said he may instead challenge one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans in 2020.
In a video message , Hickenlooper said he had heard from many in his state urging him to enter the Senate race.
“They remind me how much is at stake for our country. And our state,” he said. “I intend to give that some serious thought.”
Colorado’s shift to the left could put Sen. Cory Gardner’s seat in jeopardy for Republicans, and at least 10 Democrats have launched campaigns, setting up a competitive primary even before Hickenlooper, 67, makes a decision.
Hickenlooper became a leading figure in Colorado with his quirky, consensus-driven and unscripted approach to politics. He once jumped out of a plane to promote a ballot measure to increase state spending, and he won two statewide elections during years of Republican waves. He also was Denver’s mayor.
Dayton gunman had drugs in system
CINCINNATI (AP) — The gunman in Dayton who killed nine people had cocaine, an antidepressant and alcohol in his system during the mass shooting, and was cut down by a barrage of at least two dozen police bullets that penetrated gaps in his body armor, a coroner said Thursday.
Montgomery County coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said authorities found a pipe device and a baggie of cocaine on 24-year-old Connor Betts. Harshbarger also reported in his preliminary autopsy findings that Betts had more than 50 entry and exit wounds.
“This incident involved an intense firefight that is rarely seen other than combat and an active-shooter incident,” Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said. “The officers were confronted with a moving shooter wearing body armor, actively executing victims with an AR-15-type weapon and high-capacity magazines.”
The coroner said police gunfire hit two people. One of them died, but Harshbarger said the gunman, not police, fired the lethal round.
