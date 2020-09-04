BULLHEAD CITY — Incoming Bullhead City Council Member Norma Brummett will continue serving on the Bullhead City Fire District Board once she is seated on the council.
“I’m happy to say I can serve on both,” Brummett said.
Brummett said she consulted city staff about it.
“There is no conflict,” said Bullhead City Clerk Sue Stein.
City Attorney Garn Emery also looked into the matter.
If a conflict-of-interest comes up, Brummett explained that she would recuse herself from that discussion or vote.
The two bodies are separate entities. Staff of the Bullhead City Fire Department are employees of the district, not city government. The fire department is not run by the city.
Brummett will, resign from two city commissions, franchise licensing as well as planning and zoning. Both are volunteer positions on bodies that provide recommendations to the city council.
Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin cited a portion of Arizona Revised Statute Title 38, which focuses on public officers and employees. Section 296-01 targets limitations on running for multiple offices. Much of it concerns state and federal offices but highlights local officeholders in two subsections.
Subsection A states that: “A person is not eligible to be a candidate for nomination or election to more than one public office if the elections for those offices are held on the same day and if the person would be prohibited from serving in the offices simultaneously.”
And Subsection F says “A person is not eligible for nomination or election to and is not eligible to serve simultaneously on more than one school district governing board, except that a member of a governing board may be a candidate for nomination or election for any other governing board if the member is serving in the last year of a term of office.”
Esplin also said there is a relevant opinion written in 1978 by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office about whether Rose Mofford — who later became the first woman to serve as governor of Arizona in 1988 after Evan Mecham was impeached — could serve as Arizona Secretary of State and director of the Central Arizona Water Conservation District. The 1978 opinion cited a 1942 Supreme Court of Arizona opinion in the case “Perkins vs. Manning.”
The doctrine of incompatibility of offices “depends upon the public policy of the state; that offices are incompatible not only when the duties thereof are in conflict, but when it is physically impossible that they may be performed properly by the same person.”
Further description of the doctrine in the 1978 Attorney General’s opinion explained that “it is an inconsistency in the functions of the two offices, as where one is subordinate to the other, or where a contrariety and antagonism would result in the attempt by one person to discharge faithfully and impartially the duties of both ... Incompatibility arises, therefore, from the nature of the duties of the offices, when there is an inconsistency in the functions of the two, where the functions of the two are inherently inconsistent or repugnant.”
Brummett and two members of the five-member fire board who were up for election probably won’t be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot after all. There are just enough candidates to fill the open seats: Brummett, Charles Moore (also an incumbent), and Paige Weisz.
On Monday, the Mohave County Supervisors will be considering cancellation of the board election and others in which there aren’t enough candidates for an election to be necessary.
The open seats would be filled by appointments.
Stein also noted that Bullhead City is looking for volunteers to replace Brummett on the two city commissions she is leaving.
w The Planning and Zoning Commission provides recommendations to the council about present and future uses of land as well as for existing and planned buildings. The commissioners meet monthly.
w The Franchise License Commission makes recommendations to the City Council about policies, rules and regulations pertaining to the city’s franchise agreements and licenses as well as evaluates citizens’ concerns and suggestions. The commissioners meet quarterly or as needed.
An applicant must be a city resident and “should have a general understanding of the issues addressed by the Commission or Board seat they are applying for,” Stein also said.
Applications and details are available online at www.bullheadcity.com, by clicking on “Find a Service,” “Volunteer,” “Boards or Commissions” or at the Bullhead City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 2355 Trane Road, Telephone 928-763-9400, Ext. 468. Email sstein@bullheadcity.com.
Dave Hawkins contributed to this report.
