BULLHEAD CITY — About three acres of brush west of the Anderson Group Fieldhouse burned Monday evening in Bullhead City, according to the Bullhead City Fire Department.
The fieldhouse wasn’t threatened. BCFD personnel were dispatched to the area at around 9:30 p.m. on the report of a fire at that location.
The blaze was more than a quarter-mile from the edge of the fieldhouse property and even farther away from the structure itself, the Colorado River Union High School District said Tuesday.
“The recent Parkway extension construction added an unexpected fire break: Championship Drive,” said Lance Ross, the public information officer for CRUHSD. “It’ll be a new north-south street on the west side of the fieldhouse that will intersect with the extended parkway and provide additional parking entrance-exit access.”
CRUHSD and BCFD began working together about the need for other property owners to clear brush to provide a defensive position for the fieldhouse following last year’s brush fire south of Laughlin in the area of Big Bend of the Colorado State Park.
Fieldhouse property is clear of brush. However, the surrounding property — some privately owned, some publicly owned — is not, Ross noted.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation. The incident was turned over to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which monitored the location overnight.
