BULLHEAD CITY — A brush fire that threatened several structures was brought under control quickly by the Bullhead City Fire Department on Monday.
Around 12:15 p.m., several units were dispatched to the 1700 block of Toro Road for a report of a brush fire in a vacant lot extending to structures around it. Two fences and a carport on adjacent Williams Drive were exposed to the fire.
One girl was treated at the scene for minor burns to her feet. No other injuries were reported.
In addition to regular fire units and Battalion Chief Marvin McCabe, fire investigators responded to the scene as well as members of the Community Emergency Response Team to help provide rehab support as firefighters toiled in 115-degree heat. The cause remains under investigation.
“The Bullhead City Fire Department would like to remind residents to be fire safe as we move through the hot and dry summer weather,” said Lori Viles, of the BCFD Community Risk Reduction Division. “Our crews have responded to a total of 95 calls for service regarding brush fires (since the start of 2020). Let’s all do our part to be safe, and remember — fire is everyone’s fight.”
