KINGMAN — A Mohave Valley man charged with hacking into underage girls’ social media accounts pleaded guilty Thursday to 11 charges in two cases.
Cameron Charles Brush, 18, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of sexual extortion, two counts of computer tampering and three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
In stating the facts of the case, Deputy Mohave County Attorney Greg McPhillips said that Brush hacked Snapchat accounts of several underage girls, demanding their account passwords. The girls’ ages range from 15 to 17.
Brush also blackmailed victims demanding that they send him nude photos and videos or he would release other photos to her friends or family. A detective traced the internet protocol addresses to Brush’s Apple iPhone, finding numerous folders of child pornography, passwords or school locker combinations, McPhillips said.
Under the plea agreement, Brush will be sentenced from three to 15 years in prison for three of the charges. He will also be placed for up to his lifetime on probation.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho will sentence Brush on June 18.
Brush had been charged in a 2020 case with 25 counts including sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual extortion, which allegedly occurred between April and September 2019.
He also was charged in a 2019 case with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for allegedly hacking a girl’s computer and possessing child pornography. Some of the victims were under 15 years old.
If Brush had gone to trial and was convicted of all the charges, he would have faced life in prison.
Brush allegedly hacked into numerous social media accounts of juveniles and possessed photos of about 50 people, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported.
