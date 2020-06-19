KINGMAN — A Mohave Valley teenager charged with hacking computers and extorting underage girls was sentenced Thursday to prison.
Cameron Charles Brush, 18, pleaded guilty in April to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of sexual extortion, two counts of computer tampering and three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
Brush’s dad, mom and sister spoke in support of the defendant. His sister suggested her brother may have a form of autism since he didn’t know the impact of what he did. The crimes were an immature act, not intending harm. His mom said her son made a colossal mistake and is extremely remorseful.
Brush’s attorney, Robin Puchek, argued mitigating factors including his age, the fact he was under 18 years old at the time of the crimes and he had a nurturing family upbringing. Puchek also spoke of the assumption of risk of the victims where they knowingly posted sexual explicit pictures of themselves on the internet.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leah Nelson countered that the victims were under the age of 18 and didn’t make wise decisions. They were also under threat from the defendant. She also said it was preposterous that the victims should assume the risk.
Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho said that even though the victims were careless in posting their pictures on social media, their accounts were password protected and they didn’t expected Brush to hack into their accounts.
The judge also took into account Brush’s statement he made that he enjoyed the power he had over the girls. The judge sentenced Brush to the maximum 15 years in prison. He will also be placed on supervised probation for the rest of his life.
Brush hacked Snapchat accounts of several underage girls, demanding their account passwords. The girls ages range from 15 to 17. He also blackmailed victims, demanding that they send him nude photos and videos or he would release other photos to their friends or families.
A detective traced the internet protocol addresses to Brush’s Apple iPhone finding numerous folders of child pornography, passwords or school locker combinations.
Brush had been charged in the 2020 case with 25 counts including sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual extortion, which took place between April and September 2019.
He was also charged in the 2019 case with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for hacking a girls computer and possessing child pornography.
Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation Aug. 19, 2019 after a report made by a 17-year-old girl who said her social media account was hacked and the hacker removed all of her inappropriate photos from her account. Brush was arrested in September 2019.
