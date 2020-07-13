BULLHEAD CITY — Members of the Bullhead City Elementary School District Board meet today.
After a workshop at 5 p.m., about opening of schools and updates about the work of the COVID-19 task force, the regular meeting will start at 6 p.m.
There will be a public hearing and possible adoption of the BCESD budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The nearly $17.7 million expenditures budget, which includes other funding sources and grants, has a primary tax rate of about $1.84 per $100 in assessed value that is less than the past year’s rate of less than $3.06 per $100 in assessed value.
BCESD proposes to add six custodians and six health assistants to work during the upcoming school year using grants from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act instead of relying on the general fund.
School opening
Other old business items include the superintendent’s goals and contract as well as consideration of opening the 2020-2021 school year, now scheduled to start July 29 with online instruction and, when safe to do so, move into in-person teaching.
A new business item is an intergovernmental agreement with some other Arizona school districts to improve educational programs that have continuity from elementary school through high school, including creating cooperative programs.
The group is named Greater Phoenix Educational Management Council and AZ Educational Management Council. Others involved include Pima as well as Maricopa unified school districts.
The agreement would end June 30, 2023.
Meeting not physically open to public
Remember: Meetings aren’t physically open to the public but streamed live online because of continuing COVID-19 concerns. The BCESD board is complying with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline of 10 people at a public gathering to limit community spread of the virus.
That number of people includes only board members and some key district staff members. Others will participate by telephone or computer.
The YouTube link to this meeting is at https://youtu.be/BWlGb9AkZfU.
Submit call to the public comments by emailing Kim Burleson:
kburleson@crsk12.org. The deadline is noon today.
