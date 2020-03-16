LAUGHLIN — Clark County has notified the Laughlin Boys & Girls Club, which is located in the Spirit Mountain Activity Center (a building operated by the Clark County Parks & Recreation Division) that the building is being closed to all activities.
“Since we are in a government building, we do not have a choice,” said Autumn Boyle-Robinson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River. “We are calling all of our members to survey the parents to ensure that they have a safe place for their children. At this time the best option is to follow our Facebook pages and website for updates. The safety of our members is our number one concern.”
At this time the Bullhead, Fort Mohave and Teen Clubs will remain open through Wednesday. The board is holding an emergency board meeting to discuss plans going forward. Club attendance will be capped to ensure the safety of club members, and any member or staff who is showing any signs of illness will need to stay home.
“Ensuring the safety of our members is our number one concern, and as the governor stated the best recommendation is for children to stay at home if that is an option,” Boyle-Robinson said. “For working parents who do not have that option, the clubs (in Arizona) will remain open for full days (7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at a minimum until Wednesday. Further information will be posted as it becomes available.
“We appreciate the community’s support of our local children and will work to do what is best for our community.”
Additional information, enrollment and updates can be found at www.Clubriver.org
