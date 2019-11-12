BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City again has been identified as the most affordable city in Arizona, according to the Cost-of-Living Index Annual Average Data report.
The data covers the third quarter of this year.
“Bullhead City residents and visitors enjoy the most affordable gas, food, utilities and retail prices. This is no small issue as new residents arrive every day because of affordability.” said City Manager Toby Cotter. “Bullhead City is proud to be one of the most affordable cities in the country.”
Bullhead City’s overall composite index number is 91.5%. A city’s composite index is made up of six components: grocery items, housing, utilities, transportation, health care and miscellaneous goods and services. An index of 100% would be the median; higher indices reflect a higher cost of living while lower indices reflect a lower cost of living.
The COLI doesn’t measure local price changes from period to period, but tracks how local prices compared to prices in other areas from period to period.
When compared to the other Arizona cities that participated, Bullhead City is the lowest in utilities and transportation, second for miscellaneous goods and services and third for healthcare.
The local breakdown of the six components for Bullhead City this quarter is 80% for housing costs, 85.1% for utilities costs, 93.8% for transportation costs, 82.3% for healthcare, 94.8% for grocery items and 88.9% for miscellaneous goods and services.
Cotter said the city’s low cost of living continues to attract new businesses and residents looking at getting away from higher costs areas such as Southern California’s Orange County, which has an index of 151.1%, and Los Angeles-Long Beach, which has an index of 148%.
The other six Arizona cities that participated this quarter and their overall composite scores are: Flagstaff 113.4%, Phoenix 99.4%, Surprise 93.1%, Prescott-Prescott Valley 108.8%, Tucson 96.9% and Yuma 96.5%.
