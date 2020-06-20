BULLHEAD CITY — As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona approaches 50,000, the disease is showing that it doesn’t discriminate by age.
Roughly 58% of Arizona’s 49,798 cases have been reported in people under the age of 45. In Mohave County, the 45-and-under age range accounts for about 40% of the county’s 724 positive COVID-19 tests.
The Mohave County Health Department on Saturday reported five new cases in the county a day after reporting 29. Sixteen of the 34 cases reported since Thursday are in the Bullhead City service area, which has been the site of 286 cases. There have been 284 cases in Kingman, 131 in Lake Havasu City and 23 in North County.
The total of deaths attributed to the disease remained at 70; there have been 41 in Kingman, 18 in Bullhead City and 11 in Lake Havasu City. No COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in North County, an area that includes Beaver Dam, Colorado City and Littleton.
Of the 16 new cases reported since Thursday in Bullhead City, one is a child age 10 or younger, three are in the 20-29 age group, one 30-39, one 40-49, four 50-59, one 70-79, two 80-89 and three 90 or older. One person in the 80-89 age group is hospitalized while the others are isolated and recovering at home. Contact trace investigations have linked 12 of the new cases to one or more previous cases. Investigations are continuing for the other four cases.
According to the county health department, there have been 24 cases involving children 10 or younger and 22 between the ages of 11 and 19 in Mohave County. The largest number of cases for a 10-year age range is 111 among 30- to 39-year-olds.
About 40% of the county’s cases are age 60 or older. All but a handful of the deaths in the county also have come from that demographic.
In Arizona, confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 49,798 with Saturday’s report of 3,109 new cases. The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 26 deaths from the virus, raising the statewide total to 1,338.
It was the fourth day in the last week that the ADHS had reported more than 2,000 new cases; 3,246 were reported on Friday following reports of 2,392 on Tuesday and 2,519 on Thursday.
More than 23,000 cases in Arizona — and 239 deaths — have been in people between the ages of 20 and 44. There have been 5,461 cases and 48 deaths in patients age 19 or younger.
Nevada also has reported an increase in new cases with 445 reported on Saturday, the highest 24-hour total since the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services began tracking COVID-19 infections in March. NDHHS reported 410 new cases on Friday.
There have been 12,931 cases and 486 deaths reported in Nevada with Clark County — which includes Las Vegas — accounting for roughly fourth-fifths of each total.
According to the Southern Nevada Health District, there have been six confirmed cases reported in Laughlin. No additional information was available on Laughlin’s cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.