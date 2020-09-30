KINGMAN — A judge sentenced a Bullhead City man to prison Friday for a series of thefts and burglaries.
Austin Richard Peacock, 25, pleaded guilty in August to three counts of attempted trafficking in stolen property, attempted burglary, attempted forgery and attempted organized retail theft, resolving five criminal cases.
Peacock’s defense attorney, George Hibbeler, argued that his client was a good candidate for probation since he had no previous felony convictions. He also had a stable work history and family support.
Hibbeler also said Peacock became addicted to prescription drugs which led to stronger drugs like heroin. That addiction led to stealing things to pay for the drugs.
Peacock’s grandfather, grand aunt and mother also spoke on behalf of Peacock, with the grand aunt offering to pay for his college.
Peacock apologized to the court and asked the judge for a second chance and that he would attend drug rehab.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jeff Pyper argued for a prison sentence, saying Peacock had been involved in property crimes for eight years, long before his drug addiction. Two of the crimes were committed while Peacock was on felony release on earlier crimes.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle took into account the lack of prior felony convictions but said there was no indication anyone intervened on his behalf during Peacock’s 18-month crime spree that began in September 2018.
Carlisle also said some of the crimes amounted to shoplifting, which were misdemeanors, but for the fact he also sold the items. The judge also said Peacock broke into homes and stole items, causing emotional harm to the victims, who still may not feel safe in their own home.
Carlisle sentenced Peacock to prison for four years and nine months for three of the charges and three years on probation after his prison sentence for the other charges. The defendant received credit of about nine months for time already served in county jail.
Peacock originally was charged in one 2019 case with burglary and trafficking in stolen property, which took place September 2018 in Fort Mohave and Bullhead City.
He was charged with trafficking in stolen property, which allegedly occurred April 2019 in Bullhead City.
Peacock had been charged in three 2020 cases, including being charged with forgery and misdemeanor theft in one case, organized retail theft in a second case, and trafficking in stolen property and two counts of organized retail theft in a third case.
The forgery involving receiving a phone and cash using a fake $100 bill which occurred Feb. 25 in Bullhead City. The retail theft charge occurred March 12 when Peacock shoplifted tools from a Mohave Valley hardware store.
Peacock was arrested for trafficking and retail theft for shoplifting items March 5 at a Bullhead City store. The items were then posted online for sale.
