BULLHEAD CITY — Two Bullhead City residents were arrested last week after a search warrant was executed at their home.
According to the Bullhead City Police Department, Thomas and Sandra Kleve were taken into custody in the 1900 block of Castleberry Lane as a result of a drug sales investigation. Their arrest was announced Monday.
Law enforcement personnel from the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team, assisted by the local Gang & Immigration Team Enforcement Mission and Bullhead City Police Department detectives, executed the warrant Wednesday morning.
Officers reportedly found approximately 252 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of more than $12,500, in the residence. Officers also found 256 grams of marijuana and a firearm.
Confiscated items are shown in the photo at left.
Thomas Charles Kleve, 65, was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, misconduct involving a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sandra Marie Kleve, 58, was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
