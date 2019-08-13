BULLHEAD CITY — It’s not a gift, but Sarah and James Chambers say it is a miracle.
The Bullhead City couple have been selected for the next local Habitat For Humanity home.
Their new home will be built in the Rotary Park area, on property adjacent to the home they now share with their four children.
Sarah Chambers said it has been the couple’s dream to build a new home that can be passed on to their children.
“It’s a miracle, because my kids will finally have something solid,” she said.
James Chambers said he’ll be glad that the children can stay in familiar surroundings and that the design of the new home will put more space between where the children play and the street.
The children, who range in age from 1 to 12, all have health issues, said Rich Tempelman, president of Bullhead Regional Habitat For Humanity.
Tempelman said the Chamberses were chosen after a process that began with 30 families attending a community outreach in April and filling out questionnaires. He said that 14 families submitted formal applications.
Tempelman said that Habitat For Humanity weighed three criteria in choosing a family to assist.
He said need was evident.
“It was absolutely critical,” Tempelman said. “Where they’re living now is substandard.”
Sarah Chambers said one of the issues with the family’s current home is the roof. She said that going to a new home will mean “we don’t have to worry about it raining inside when it’s raining outside.”
The other criteria are willingness to partner on the project — families are required to put in “sweat equity” working on the project after being chosen — and capacity to pay off the no-interest mortgage on the property.
The Chambers home will be the third built by Bullhead Regional Habitat For Humanity. After a signing ceremony last week, Tempelman said that preliminary plans would be submitted to the city, with a groundbreaking shortly thereafter.
“After that, it’s just a matter of making it happen,” he said.
