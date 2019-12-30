BULLHEAD CITY — Fire Marshal Jim Dykens retires today from the Bullhead City Fire Department after about 17 years there and more than four decades in fire service overall.
The BCFD held a retirement party on Dec. 10 but officially announced Dykens’ retirement Monday.
“Chief Dykens stated that he leaves with mixed emotions, but is looking forward to retirement,” according to a news release. He’s retiring “knowing he will greatly miss the fire service.”
Dykens was in the United States Air Force when he began his firefighting career in 1977. He was an active-duty firefighter for eight years, then continued as a civilian firefighter for nine more years.
During that time he served in Nevada, Utah, Washington, Alaska, Mississippi and England.
He arrived in Mohave County in 1994. He spent the next eight-and-a-half years as fire marshal for the Hualapai Valley Fire Department and, in 2002, became fire marshal for the BCFD.
A news release from the BCFD noted that Dykens “has a few other hats that he will place on the shelf with his retirement.” That shelf will need enough room for an EMT hat (30 years); fire marshal hat (25 years); and coordinator of the Community Emergency Response Team hat (nine years).
The BFCD also said that Dykens was the 15th person to receive a fire marshal accreditation. He was among the first group of people awarded the credential in 2011 by the Center of Public Safety Excellence. The organization leads the quality improvement process of accreditation, credentialing and education for people in the fire and emergency services.
Several Arizona fire professionals have a fire marshal designation, but it remains fairly rare: Only 166 have it today, according to the organization’s website.
The announcement also noted that he plans to spend time with family and friends.
Dykens and his wife, Cheryl, have been married for nearly 42 years. They have eight children, 30 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
One of their children, Jerimey Dykens, left his father a message on the BCFD’s Facebook page for the public to see: “Jim Dykens (Dad) you have taught me the true meaning of honest work. You deserve this. Now go spoil Mom.”
Acting as interim fire marshal will be Barbie Barrett-Skeen, who had been a fire inspector-investigator for the BCFD.
